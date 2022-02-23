Trailing by a run heading to the bottom of the seventh, the Sardis Lions put together a rally, capped by Luke Weems, vaulting the Lions to a 6-5 victory over visiting Hokes Bluff on Tuesday afternoon.
Down 5-4 entering their last at-bat, Brody Samples and Carson Gillilan each singled to get the comeback started, with Gillilan's single sending Samples to third.
After a strikeout, Ty Glass lifted a ball to center that was deep enough to bring home Samples with the tying run. Trey Thornton kept the inning alive with a single of his own that put Gillilan in scoring position.
In addition to the sacrifice fly, Glass had another RBI earlier in the game, while Samples finished the game with three hits and three runs, while Gillilan also collected three hits and scored twice.
On the first pitch of the at-bat, Weems laced a double to center, bringing around Gillilan with the winning run.
Glass was also the winning pitcher for the Lions, fanning three over two innings of work and allowing one run. Andrew Felter got the start for the Lions, giving up two hits and one run over four innings while fanning four.
Fyffe 8, Gaylesville 3
Behind an early offensive surge and strong relief pitching, the Fyffe Red Devils topped Gaylesville by an 8-3 margin Tuesday afternoon.
The Red Devils were quick out of the gates, getting all the runs they needed in the first two innings, opening with a run in the first, then three in the second for a quick 4-0 lead. After Gaylesville cut the lead to 4-3 through four innings, the Red Devils answered with a run in the fifth, then three in the sixth to put the game away.
Aubrey Baker had a hit, two walks, two RBIs and two runs scored from the lead-off spot for Fyffe, while Will Edge and Trenton Rowell each added two hits. Bentley Coffee and Jake Wooden each added RBIs in the victory.
On the mound, Blake Dobbins picked up the win in relief, tossing the last 3.1 innings, giving up one hit and fanning seven. Brody and Owen Blackwell were the first two pitchers for Fyffe, tossing 3.2 innings and combining to fan six.
