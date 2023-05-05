An Albertville woman indicted by a Grand Jury on two aggravated child abuse charges has been released from the Marshall County Jail after requesting a reduction in her bond.
According to Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims, 34-year-old Immaculee Dieu was originally charged several months ago but the indictment came down in April.
The indictment reads that Dieu was the stepmother of the two children (under the age of 18) she allegedly abused, beat, maltreated or withheld food from.
On April 22, a warrant was served at her home in Albertville. The children’s father came to the home to take custody of them.
She was transported to the Marshall County Jail on a $600,000 bond.
On April 25, Dieu’s attorney requested that the bond be reduced to one that is “reasonable and not deemed excessive due to the accused’s inability to pay.”
On April 27, it was agreed to reduce the cash bond to $10,000 by District Judge Mitch Floyd with the special condition of not having contact with the alleged victim.
Dieu’s attorney believes that the original bond amount was set in order to assure she would not be released on bail and claims that “such a resulting loss of liberty until the establishment of guilt is clearly unconstitutional.”
The motion states that Dieu holds a position in the Human Resources Department at Pilgrim’s Pride in Albertville, has split custody of her two young children (not the alleged victims), has not been convicted of any previous crimes and is willing to turn in her passport.
Dieu was released from the Marshall County Jail May 1.
According to the Alabama Criminal Code, aggravated child abuse charges are considered a Class B felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
No court date has yet been set for a trial on the two child abuse charges.
