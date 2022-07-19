The Albertville Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a downtown block party on Saturday, July 23 from 4-9 p.m.
The event will feature a car show, a kid’s touch-a-truck event, live music, food trucks and a sock hop at the Albertville Museum.
The sock hop party will be from 4:30-6 pm, and includes a best dressed contest and a name that tune competition where the winner will receive a $100 Local Joe’s gift card.
Main Street from Sand Mountain Drive to Alabama 75 will be closed as will Carlisle Street from Sand Mountain Drive to Railroad Avenue. Albertville Police will close the roadways from 2:30 to 9 p.m. for the event.
Spotlight sponsors for the event are: Albertville Discount Tire, BancorpSouth Bank, Dustin Hornbuckle - Alfa Insurance, Howard Bentley Buick GMC and WQSB 105.1/Power 107.5.
