A Marshall County Grand Jury indicted a Guntersville man for his role in several drug overdoses.
Alex Wayne Hollingsworth, 24, of Guntersville, was indicted by a Grand Jury in December. He was arrested on Aug. 8, 2022, by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force following a lengthy investigation into five drug overdoses occurring between Feb. 25-27.
Online court records say an agreement was reached between the state and Hollingsworth for his bond to be lowered to $40,000, consolidating the separate bonds from each charge.
John Siggers with the MCSO Drug Task Force said Hollingsworth was facing an $80,000 property bond and a $25,000 cash bond immediately following his arrest.
Siggers said at the time of his arrest that Hollingsworth had been connected to three of the five overdoses, saying one was fatal. Siggers said the overdoses were connected to cocaine that Hollingsworth had distributed.
He was charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. The Grand Jury indicted him on one count of each of those charges in December.
An arraignment is scheduled for Hollingsworth on Monday, March 6.
