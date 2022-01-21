Last Saturday, Jan. 15, two hunters went missing in the woods of Marshall County.
A call came in to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office around 6 p.m. reporting the hunters missing from their last location near Mt. Carmel Drive on Georgia Mountain.
Quickly mobilizing a search team, the sheriff’s deputies and Georgia Mountain firefighters were joined by FourC, Union Grove, Game & Fish and the Marshall County Rescue Squad.
The Blount County Search & Rescue Association had just arrived on the scene and was about to put dogs in the woods when the hunters showed up at Steve Hanner’s house near the end of Foster Landing Road.
The young men were reported safe and unharmed once they made it out of the woods, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Georgia Mountain Fire Chief Roger Ditto said, with the cold temperature and wet weather, the search, which lasted nearly four hours, was difficult from the start.
“The stories [about the lost hunters] were confusing,” he said. “No one knew exactly where they were supposed to have gone or where they were supposed to be. There was a story one of them had fallen off a 40-foot bluff but could still walk and they’d gotten separated.”
The search area encompassed a large patch of woods with private land adjoining TVA property
“It was like having 400 or 500 hay bales in a field and them telling you, ‘There’s a needle in one of them,’” Chief Ditto said.
Ditto went out on his department’s Mule utility vehicle outfitted with a backboard, a tank and pump for fighting wild-land forest fires. Driving up Manchester Drive and onto Upper Manchester Drive looking for the pair, Ditto dodge washouts and downed logs, some of which he had to use the vehicle’s winch to move out of the way.
“The good news is that I didn’t tear anything up,” Ditto said. “It was a good little ride though. After I got in there so far, I thought I probably couldn’t go back the way I had come.”
Richard Lawson, chairman of the board of Georgia Mountain Fire, said they don’t use the Mule very often and had even thought about selling it, but it looks like they will keep it for now. The ambulance service has asked them about helping to get patients when terrain proves particularly difficult.
