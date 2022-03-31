Big seasons from both Sardis Lions basketball teams were honored last Friday with the release of the annual All-Etowah County basketball teams.
A total of nine Sardis players and coaches were honored on the team, which were voted on by the county’s basketball coaches, with three players and coaches earning year-end individual awards.
The Sardis girls, who had the best season in school history, including a trip to the Elite 8, were honored with four players on the team as well as first-year head coach Heath Cullom being named the Coach of the Year.
In his first season at the helm of the Lions, Cullom led the team to a 23-7 record, an area regular season and tournament title, the Etowah County Tournament title for the first time in school history, and the team’s first ever win at the Regional Tournament.
“It’s a great honor,” Cullom said of the Coach of the Year recognition. “I’ve had some great mentors in my coaching career. This is my first year as a varsity coach, but I’ve been coaching these kids since they were like seven years old. That helped us transition pretty quickly, and they bought in. They would run through a brick wall for me, so that makes my job pretty easy. I appreciate the other coaches naming me Coach of the Year.”
Junior post player Jayda Lacks headlined the four Sardis selections by being named County MVP. Lacks was the leading scorer and rebounder for the Lions, netting 13.7 points per game, and 9.5 rebounds each night. Prior to being named the County MVP, Lacks earned a Third-Team All-State Selection by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
“Jayda is one that comes to the gym every day and never complains about what we’re doing,” Cullom said. “She gets after it. She’s going to try and win a drill, or win a sprint, whatever it is, she’s the same every day. I think getting the recognition is going to help spring her into her senior year, and I think she’ll have an even bigger year. She’s excited to get back started, and it’s exciting to be able to have her for another year.”
Joining Lacks on the All-County squad were Belle Trammell, the team’s second leading scorer and one of the area’s top passes, who is committed to Gadsden State, as well as juniors Kytha Edwards and Caroline Johnson. Edwards was the Lions top defender this season according to Cullom, while Johnson was one of the area’s top 3-point shooters, hitting over 37 percent while also garnering a spot on the All-Regional Team at Jacksonville State.
“It was the depth, it was really hard to pick one player,” Cullom said of the team getting four selections. “Jayda was voted MVP, and well-deserving, but Belle Trammell could have been also. Caroline was real big for us all year, she had a big county tournament, Kytha is a very important player and everybody in the locker room will tell you that, she does a lot of the dirty things that don’t show in the scorebook. It just shows our depth, with is a good thing.”
Lacks, Edwards and Johnson will be leaned on heavily next season according to Cullom, with the team already turning its attention to individual and team goals.
One other Sand Mountain player joined the Sardis stars on the girl’s team, with West End’s Anna Mayo earning a spot after leading the Patriots in scoring this past season.
On the boy’s side, the Lions saw three players and head coach Van Owens earn All-County honors following a season that saw the team improve to a record of 14-10, including winning the Etowah County Tournament, helping Sardis sweep the titles for the first time in school history.
For that effort, Owens was named the Coach of the Year on the boy’s side.
In addition to Owens, the trio of Luke Martin, JJ Anderson, and Eli Morton each received All-County honors.
Joining that Sardis trio were a pair of West End standouts in Thad Pearce and Isaiah Roberson on the All-County roster.
Jordan Presley of Hokes Bluff was named the boy’s County MVP by the coaches.
Boys All-County
Gaston - Kendrick Blackwell
Glencoe - Kade Kueny and Andrew Greene
Hokes Bluff - Avron Nix, Kyle Patterson, and Jordan Presley
Sardis - Luke Martin, Eli Morton, and JJ Anderson
Southside - Taylor Carr and Will Shirley
West End - Thad Pearce and Isaiah Robinson
MVP - Jordan Presley (Hokes Bluff)
COY - Van Owens (Sardis)
Girls All-County
Gaston - Tracionna Jones
Glencoe - Jaxson Sizemore and Kinslee Gray
Hokes Bluff - Kileigh Blackwell, Halle Davenport, and Kayla Traylor
Sardis - Jayda Lacks, Caroline Johnson, Belle Trammell, and Kytha Edwards
Southside - Madison Shaw and Ella Knowlton
West End - Anna Mayo
MVP - Jayda Lacks (Sardis)
COY - Heath Cullom (Sardis)
