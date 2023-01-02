Two Marshall County families are grieving the loss of children following two separate wrecks Sunday night.
Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent said his office was dispatched to an accident in the 300 block of South Hambrick Street in Albertville Sunday. A motor-vehicle wreck had claimed the life of an 18-year-old male.
Friends and family have publicly identified the victim as Dawson Lasseter, of Albertville.
Albertville Police have not released details of the accident yet but are expected to do so Tuesday.
Marshall Medical Systems ambulances, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, MUB and Albertville Police and Albertville Fire and Rescue all responded to the scene.
In an unrelated accident, Nugent’s office was summoned to Pack Road and Alabama 168 at about 10 p.m. Sunday.
A two-vehicle wreck claimed the life of a 17-year-old. Due to the child’s age, no identity will be released by the Coroner’s Office.
Alabama State Troopers are investigating the accident and have also declined to release the minor’s identity.
According to a press release issued by the Troopers, the two-vehicle crash occurred at about 9:15 p.m. Sunday.
The teen was fatally injured when the 2020 Dodge Charger the teen was driving collided with a 2011 Dodge Ram driven by Julian Garcia, 28, of Guntersville.
After the initial impact, both vehicles left the roadway, struck a ditch and caught fire.
The crash occurred on Alabaman168 at the 15-mile marker, approximately five miles east of Boaz.
The Boaz Police Department, Boaz Fire Department, Beulah and Alder Springs volunteer fire departments, Marshall Medical Systems ambulances, and sheriff’s offices from Marshall and DeKalb counties assisted at the scene.
