Obituaries for November 24, 2021

Amelia Kelly Wofford
Crossville
Amelia Kelly Wofford, 70, passed away in her home surrounded by family on November 18, 2021. Amelia was born July 23, 1951, in Fort Payne, Alabama before moving to Lake Wales, Florida at the age of three. After graduating from Lake Wales High School, Amelia received her Bachelor of Arts with a major in social work from Florida State University. Post-graduation, Amelia returned to her home state of Alabama to build a home as she received her Master of Science from Jacksonville State University.
Amelia’s early accomplishments led to a fruitful career in healthcare spanning four decades, over which she developed grants for local and state opportunities, directed the maternity care program in District 3 and 4, and secured public housing and school-based funding for Special Populations Programs funded through HRSA, while she simultaneously developed the programs.
In addition, Amelia served as the Vice President of the East Central Alabama AHEC and served on the board of a variety of organizations. Amelia’s work was often recognized as she received a multitude of service awards during her thirty-seven-year career at Quality of Life Health Services. Amelia was also awarded the Alabama Primary Health Care Award for statewide outstanding service, among a variety of other awards during her tenure in the healthcare industry.
Through her dedicaion to the people of Alabama, Amelia’s extensive career not only raised millions to fund new healthcare facilities and ensure care was widely accessible, but the lives impacted by her work will forever be changed, leaving a lasting legacy in her wake.
Amelia was a force of nature in every facet of life. Her vivacious spirit made a memorable impact with each encounter, whether she had known you for years or was meeting you for the first time. While Amelia herself livened up a room, her extraordinary gift of music was quite the sensation. She began playing as a church pianist at the impressively young age of 11 and continued to bless others with her masterly talent for decades. Amelia was an active member of the community, a loving mother and grandmother, and a tried-and-true friend. The light she brought into other lives will never fade, although the days without her presence will seem a touch more gray.
Amelia is survived by her daughter, Kylee Wofford Barrett of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada; son, Russell Wofford of Fyffe, Alabama; sister, Sarah Yvonne Fitzgerald of Summerfield, Florida; and grandson, Everett Wofford of Talladega, Alabama. Amelia was preceded in death by her parents, Lamar and Ora Dell Kelly.
The family welcomes extended family and friends to Amelia’s viewing and funeral service at the Geraldine Funeral Home, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
Flowers are welcomed, as they brought much joy to Amelia’s life, as are donations to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice in Albertville, AL.
The viewing will begin at 10 am with the service following at 11:30 am.
COVID regulations will be observed.
The funeral home is located at 11968 Alabama 227, Geraldine, AL 35972.
Chris Lacey
Albertville
Chris Lacey, 50, of Albertville, died Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Graveside services were Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Memory Hill Cemetery. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his sons, Hunter and Tanner Lacey; father, Gerald Lacey; mother, Evelyn Lacey; sister, Felicia Smith; and grandmother, Hildia Lacey.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
