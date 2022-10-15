This article is an opinion.
I love the exciting and challenging story of Jesus’ first post resurrection encounter with the disciples, all but Thomas, and of Thomas’ (legitimate) doubts. (John 20:19-31) I believe “Doubting” Thomas gets a bad rap. I suspect that until Jesus breathed on the other 10 and said, “Receive the Holy Spirit,” that they were at least a wee bit skeptical. I am pretty sure my reaction would have been similar to Thomas’, proclaiming that “until I put my fingers in the holes in his hand and my hand in his side, I will not believe.” As we know from scripture, when offered the opportunity, Thomas simply proclaimed, “my Lord and my God.” Maybe doubt is as important as belief in our Journey with Jesus.
Another doubter, someone I will call “Doubting Dennis,” holds an important place in my heart. Many years ago, Dennis came to my study almost in tears. I asked him to “tell me what was going on.” He told me that “he was afraid he was going to hell because he could not believe all the Bible Stories some of his friends believe with such certainty.” As we talked we shared some of the stories that made believing difficult for both of us: why would God harden Pharaohs heart? Why does God create man and woman at the same time and then one chapter later create Eve from Adam’s rib? People can walk on water without sinking, really, do dead people really return to life? We could go on, but you get the point. We talked about these things and the possibility that parts of the Bible are efforts of the writers to explain to themselves and others the experiences of God in their lives.
The Bible is the foundational book (library, actually) of our faith, containing many stories, teachings and hymns that strengthen our faith. It also contains stories that can cause doubts in some of us. The Bible answers many questions, and those answers often lead to more questions. As singer, songwriter, Jimmy Buffett once sang, “Answers are the easy part, questions raise the doubts.”
As a Christian who has had both strong faith and strong doubts, I went to seminary to find “the answers” and a simple, understandable faith. What I found were more questions and a life-giving faith.
Our faith is challenged not only by some of what we read in the bible, but by events in the world and in our lives: untimely deaths of loved ones, sadness, depression, storms, earthquakes and other natural disasters that shake up or lives and shake the foundations of our faith. In times like these I often find myself praying the prayer of the father who brought his son to Jesus to be healed (recorded in Mark 9:14-25). “Lord I believe, help my unbelief.”
I still have doubts, but my faith is strengthened through regular worship with a Christian Community as we read and study the scriptures together and as we are joined with Christ and one another by receiving Holy Communion. I have learned not to be afraid of my doubts and questions but to see them as opportunities to grow in grace. As we travel this journey with Jesus together, may we with Thomas proclaim, “My Lord and My God.”
Editor's Note: this article was previously published in November 2018.
Ben Alford is the former rector of Christ Episcopal Church in Albertville.
