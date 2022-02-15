GUNTERSVILLE – Olivia Vandergriff missed her first shot of the night on Monday. She didn’t miss much more after that, scoring 41 points and leading Guntersville to a 71-34 victory over Douglas in the sub-regional round, and lifting the Wildcats to a berth in Friday’s regional tournament at Jacksonville State.
Vandergriff was a perfect 6 for 6 on 3-pointers in the game and scored in double figures in each quarter, as the Wildcats reach the Sweet 16 for the second season in a row.
“I’m happy for them because we knew this round would be played back at Jacksonville State,” Guntersville coach Kenny Hill said. “Last year they didn’t get the chance to with the way thigns were with COVID. I’m really happy and proud for this bunch, they’ve worked really hard since Day 1. We’ll just try to keep it going and not get complacent.”
Out of the gate, it was Douglas that got the first blow in, taking a quick 4-2 lead in the first couple minutes. That’s when Vandergriff and sophomore post player Tazi Harris went to work.
Vandergriff hit a pair of shots at the rim, the first of her six 3-pointers, and went 3 for 3 at the foul line for the first 10 of her points. Harris connected on a 3-pointer of her own then went to work in the post on her way to nine first quarter points, helping Guntersville to a 21-8 lead after one.
Harris finished the night with 17 points of her own.
Vandergriff continued to pour it on in the second, opening with a pair of triples, then scoring her next four baskets at the rim for 16 in the period, and 26 at the halftime break as the Guntersville lead swelled to 41-15.
“It’s just one of those things where hard work pays off,” Hill said of the junior guard. “She comes in and shoots every morning, and she really wants to win and advance. I’m proud of her for the 41.”
Her hot shooting didn’t stop following the halftime stoppage, as she continued her inside-out dominance, scoring on three more layups in the third and hitting her final three 3-pointers for 15 points in the third, capping her 41-point performance, a career high for her.
Through three quarters, Vandergriff and Harris combined for 58 of Guntersville’s 60 points before the reserves played the entire fourth quarter. Hill was quick to praise the team’s other players for their ability to set screens and move the ball, helping Vandergriff and Harris get open as often as they did.
“Their teammates, they worked in setting up screens and were very selfless,” Hill said. “We love that about our team and about our girls.”
Douglas were paced by Tori Rojek, who scored eight points for the Eagles in defeat. The Eagles finished the year with a mark of 16-15, and saw a number of milestones this year, including reaching the semifinals of the Marshall County Tournament, a runner-up finish in the area tournament, and a trip to the sub-regional round. The Eagles are set to return every player on this season’s roster.
With a trip to Regionals on deck, the Wildcats will now prepare for the atmosphere that comes with playing at Jacksonville State. One year ago, Guntersville reached this same point, but due to COVID were forced to play on the road at Birmingham-Carver in the Sweet 16.
For Hill and the Wildcats, the focus will be on defense ahead of Friday’s game with that same Carver team.
“We’ll go three days of preparing, and it’s one of those things where the teams that are hot are going to advance,” Hill said. “But first and foremost, the teams that play good, solid, tough defense are going to give themselves a chance to win. We’re going to fight, we’re going to block out, do all the little things we have to do to be the best we can be.”
Friday’s game at Jacksonville State is slated for a noon tip-off, with the winner advancing to Tuesday’s Regional final game.
