Truck goes over bridge railing killing one near Albertville

One man has died following a single-vehicle wreck Saturday afternoon near Albertville.
Albertville Police and Fire departments, the Alder Springs and Asbury volunteer fire departments, Guntersville Fire and Rescue Department, Marshall County EMA, Marshall Medical Center EMS and Alabama State Troopers are on the scene in the 4000 block of Hustleville Road where a truck went over the bridge railing and into a creek below.
The accident occurred before 4 p.m.
The lone occupant, 19-year-old Connor Parker, died at the scene.
Officials believe Parker may have overcorrected, running off the roadway and down an embankment. It is unknown at this time if speed or other circumstances contributed to the accident.
Guntersville Fire and Rescue members used ropes to rappel to the truck to assess the scene, attempt to bring the body up to the road and make preparations to retrieve the vehicle.
The roadway will be closed for hours while the truck is brought back up to the roadway, according to police.
Chaplains from the Coroner's Office ministered to those on the scene as well as the family, according to Coroner Cody Nugent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.