This article is a religious column.
In 2009, Pastor Gordon McDonald, authored a book entitled "Who Stole My Church?"
Many today, young and old alike, feel like their church has been stolen in one sense of the word. The worship service and other dimensions of church life are barely recognizable. Oh, in some churches, there are still a few familiar fragments left in a worship service and church life. While in some churches, all traditional elements have totally been removed.
One of the reasons for my undertaking to write this series is to help churches and church leaders to understand that a certain amount of tradition is important to human beings from both a religious and psychological point of view. Perhaps that is why my undergraduate degree was in psychology and my graduate (seminary) training was in theology and Biblical studies. Both of these fields of study work hand in hand on some levels.
Why is religious tradition more important than ever?
In the past two to three years, something happened that reminded us how having some traditions that we can depend on are vital. Remember that thing they called a pandemic? Among the chaos it caused on many levels, one has often gone unnoticed and untreated. I am referring to the mental health crisis that arose.
In the midst of that mental health crisis, the one place people should have been able to find solace in a world turned upside down was their church, including a worship service, whether online or in person, where certain traditions can bring comfort, and their Sunday School class in which connections are almost like family.
Another reason certain traditions are important more than ever has been the decline and even loss of certain traditional religious and moral standards in recent decades. Things once considered sacred are now considered common. There was a day that when church was considered sacred. Sunday was the Lord’s Day, and we treated it as such, even in the way we dressed. It was a day for church, family and rest. States had blue laws. Alcohol could not be sold on Sunday. Stores and malls were closed. There were no sporting events. Residential and commercial contraction came to a halt. Virtually no one mowed their grass on Sunday. Even Wednesday night was known as church night, and no sporting or community events were planned.
The traditional sacredness of marriage has also been diluted. Traditional marriage was between one man and one woman. Couples living together before marriage was frowned on. Divorces were few and far between, and difficult to obtain.
Is it any wonder that many grieve the loss of some traditions in the one place we thought would always be sacred — the church?
There is no doubt in my mind that the motives of churches and leaders who have removed certain traditions and replaced them with more modern elements are pure and done with the intent of reaching more people. However, some of these decisions may be based on some of the fallacies of the modern church growth movement, which I once bought into hook, line and sinker, as I mentioned in my previous article. To be honest, I am not yet convinced that the style of worship, for example, has much to do with who a church reaches or whether it grows or not. The early church in the book of Acts grew like wildfire. I don’t know what kind of music they used, nor if they even had much music at all.
The modern church growth movement says worship and other elements of church life must be tailored to please the tastes of the younger generation and/or seekers. The removal of traditional elements, including classic hymns, is based on the assumption that such elements will turn off or not interest these groups.
I have yet to see any validation that younger adults and other seekers today are opposed to singing the great hymns of the church. Perhaps more than any other time in history has the younger generations needed the messages of the classic hymns of the church.
Change is bound to occur as time goes on. Sometimes change is needed, and can be a good thing. On the other hand, tradition is not always a bad thing. The word tradition is from two Latin words that mean to “pass on or hand across.” We have certain religious beliefs, customs and practices that have simply been “passed on and handed across” from previous generations. These traditions need to be carefully examined. The bad ones need to be discarded, while the good ones need to be embraced and preserved.
“Worship is no longer worship when it reflects the culture around us more than the Christ within us.” - A.W. Tozer ... To be continued.
Chip Warren is the past president of the Albertville Ministerial Fellowship.
