An 18-year-old man faces charges of making a terroristic threat to Douglas High School on Friday.
According to Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie, a threat originated overnight Thursday in a text message exchange that concerned a student. The student alerted the school’s principal of the text messages and the principal in turn reported the threat to the Sheriff’s Office.
Guthrie said all school resource officers within the Marshall County School System were pulled from other schools and sent to Douglas along with deputies working the day shift and investigators. Officers from Douglas Police Department also assisted in the investigation.
The school was put on lockdown for a few hours while the investigation was underway.
“We have an adult in custody at this time and he is on his way to jail,” Guthrie said at about 10 a.m. Friday.
“He will be charged with making a terroristic threat. We are still looking into the possibility of there being a second person involved.
“This case is still unfolding at this time.”
The unidentified suspect was arrested at a home on Miller Drive in Boaz. It is unknown if the suspect is a former or current student of the school or what connection he might have to the school.
Guthrie said the initial threat was not made on school grounds and the suspect was not found on school grounds.
Marshall County Schools Superintendent Cindy Wigley notified parents of the threat and put the school on lockdown. As students arrived to class Friday, they were taken to their first class where they remained until the lockdown was lifted.
“The Douglas school campus was placed on lockdown this morning, Friday, February 25, due to a threat that originated off campus,” Wigley said.
“The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department was immediately notified of the threat and deputies took prompt measures to investigate the threat and to ensure the safety of the Douglas campus. Once deputies notified school officials that no immediate danger to the school still existed, the lockdown was canceled.
“We greatly appreciate the assistance and support of Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims and his deputies in all of their work to ensure the safety of our students and staff.”
Friday’s threat was the second made within a week aimed at Marshall County School System campuses.
On Wednesday, deputies arrested a 16-year-old male student at DAR High School for making a verbal threat of a shooting at the school. The student was transported to a juvenile detention facility. No shooting took place at the school. Guthrie said similar steps were taken both Wednesday and Friday to ensure student and staff safety at the schools.
“We are not taking this lightly,” Guthrie said. “This is not a game.
“If we can identify a second person involved in this – be it a student or an adult – we will charge them and prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.