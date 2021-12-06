The Albertville basketball teams continued their winning ways on Friday night, each earning a road win over county rival Arab.
The Lady Aggies opened the night with a suffocating defensive performance, locking down the host Knights in a 45-24 win, followed by the boys holding off the Knights for a 52-50 win to climb over .500.
The Lady Aggies jumped Arab from the start, outscoring the hosts in the opening period by a 15-3 margin to eventually build a 14-point halftime lead. In that opening period, Sarah Rutledge and Emma Greer each scored five on their way to double figures for the night. Rutledge finishing with a game-high 13 and Greer right behind with 12.
Out of the halftime break, the Aggies put any doubts about the outcome to rest with an 11-5 edge in the third quarter.
Kate Collins finished as the leading scorer for Arab, netting nine in defeat.
The win pushes the Lady Aggies to 4-1 on the season.
In the boys' game that followed, the Aggies held on down the stretch to pick up their fifth win in six games, improving to 5-4 on the year.
Arab used a 14-7 second quarter edge to take a six-point halftime lead, but out of the break, the Aggies made their move. The Aggies outscored the Knights 21-14, with Givenchy Dorival going off in the period, scoring 16 of his game-high 23 points in those eight minutes, including a pair of 3-pointers. Isaac Henderson chipped in with eight points for the Aggies who saw 10 different players score in the win.
In the fourth, the Aggies built a little bit of padding, but saw Arab climb back after missing four free throws in the final minute, but ultimately outscored the Knights 14-13 in the final period to eek out the win.
Arab were paced by Ed Johnson's 19 points.
Both Albertville teams return to action Tuesday night with a road game at Gadsden City, with the girls' game starting the action at 6 p.m.
BOYS: Douglas 65, Sardis 38
In a showdown between one-loss teams in the 5A Area 13 opener for both schools, host Douglas used a fast start and balanced scoring to knock off the Lions 65-38.
After the opening tip, the Eagles raced out to a 21-7 lead, then saw that lead balloon to 20 at the halftime break with a 16-10 edge in the second, before a 20-7 edge in the third quarter made it 57-24 heading to the fourth.
The Eagles spread the wealth on offense, seeing five players score eight points or more in the victory. Yael Lucas led the way for the Eagles with a game-high 12 points, while Raygan Edmondson netted ten. Dakota Stewart chipped in with nine, and the duo of Jaylen Spain and Jackson Sims each added eight points.
Douglas improves to 5-1 on the year, and 1-0 in area play.
Sardis were paced by Jamarius Anderson's nine points, while Eli Ford and Luke Martin each netted seven as Sardis falls to 5-2 on the season, 0-1 in area play.
Both teams will stay in area play on Tuesday, with Douglas traveling to Boaz, and Sardis hosting Crossville.
GIRLS: Geraldine 53, Glencoe 49
In the area opener for both schools, Geraldine held off Glencoe down the stretch behind a big game from Gracey Johnson.
The Bulldogs held a narrow two-point lead after one, and held that lead into halftime, before getting a little breathing room in the third quarter thanks to a 12-8 edge that stretched the lead to six.
Johnson netted 23 points in the win to lead the Bulldogs, while JJ Dismuke posted a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
The Bulldogs improve to 6-2 on the season with the win, and will play next on Tuesday when the host Collinsville.
BOYS: Geraldine 63, Glencoe 42
Behind a huge game from Jaxon Colvin, the Geraldine Bulldog made quick work of visiting Glencoe in the area opener for both teams.
Colvin posted a double-double of 29 points and 12 rebounds in the win, helping Geraldine race out to a 19-5 lead after one, then putting the game out of reach with a 12-6 advantage in the fourth.
"It's always great to get that first area win," Geraldine coach Jeremy Smith said. "I thought we played better defensively. We held them to 30% FG. Glencoe is much improved and played hard on the defensive end. We are trying to get better each game right now and get our young guys some game experience."
Glencoe were led by Andrew Greene's 10 points.
The Bulldogs improve to 4-2 on the year and will host Collinsville on Tuesday night.
GIRLS: Plainview 64, Asbury 22
Visiting Plainview connected on 11 3-pointers while holding Asbury to eight total field goals in Area play Friday night.
The Bears were led by Sawyer Kate Hulgan's 16 points off the bench, which included four 3-pointers, and Lauren Jimmerson's 15 points, connecting on a trio of triples.
Asbury's Sheyla Pacheco led the Rams with 10 points, wile Keyaira Nichols pulled in a game-high eight rebounds.
Asbury returns to the court on December 6 against Crossville.
BOYS: Plainview 87, Asbury 34
Plainview shot over 60 perent from the floor in the game, including knocking down 12 3-pointers as four players scored in double-figures for the Bears.
Luke Smith scored a game-high 18 for the Bears, going 9 of 12 from the floor, while Ty Griggs netted 14 off the bench behind four 3-pointers. Cole Millican added 13, and Jonah Williams chipped in with 10.
Stanisha Donovic, Caleb Gentry, and Dezmond Nichols each scored eight for Asbury.
FINAL SCORES (Stats Not Available)
BOYS
Boaz 80, Crossville 24
Guntersville 78, Etowah 59
GIRLS
Boaz 40, Crossville 24
Sardis 47, Douglas 43
Guntersville 65, Etowah 24
