FAIRVIEW, Ala. — Julyon Jordan’s 39-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter Friday night sealed a 24-13 win over the Fairview Aggies at Dafford Smith Stadium and punched the Guntersville Wildcats’ ticket to the second round of the Class 5A State Playoffs.
Guntersville, now 9-2 on the season, jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead in the first quarter thanks to a pair of explosive plays by starting quarterback Eli Morrison and top running back Jordan.
With 8:55 to play in the first quarter, Morrison ripped off a 34-yard run to the end zone to put the Wildcats up 7-0. Then, after forcing another punt by Fairview, Jordan broke through the Aggies defense for a 71-yard touchdown run to widen the Guntersville lead to 14-0 with 5:21 remaining in the opening quarter.
On the ensuing drive, Fairview answered by way of Eli Frost, who is the No. 2 leading ball carrier in the state with over 2,000 yards rushing this season. The Aggies went on a grueling 80-yard drive, which was capped off by a bruising 12-yard touchdown run by Frost to cut the Guntersville lead to 14-7 with just 33 seconds left in the first quarter.
Guntersville drove right back down the field on its next possession, but would answer only with a field goal. With 7:33 to play in the second quarter, placekicker Diego Lugo converted a 24-yard field goal to give the Wildcats a 17-7 lead.
From that point on, it became a defensive battle, in which the Guntersville defense successfully contained Fairview’s Frost, until Jordan’s late fourth quarter score gave the ‘Cats a 24-7 lead with 3:37 remaining in regulation.
“I’m proud of where we’ve come on offense, but No. 3 (Frost) is about as good of a running back as there is around here, so the job we did on him — all 11 of those guys on defense did a really good job,” Guntersville head coach Lance Reese said. “Assistant coaches worked hard to get a good plan.”
Fairview scored the final points of the game as time expired. Aggies quarterback Barett York connected with Cylas Yarbrough for a 50-yard touchdown pass to cut into the Guntersville lead 24-13.
Morrison finished the game perfect, completing 15-of-15 passes for 117 yards. He also rushed for 40 yards and one touchdown on six carries. Jordan led Guntersville’s rushing attack with 162 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. Receiver Evan Taylor had six catches for 58 yards and one carry for 12 yards.
On defense, EJ Havis recorded 11 tackles.
With the win, Guntersville improves to 20-3 all-time against Fairview.
Friday night’s game marked the Guntersville’s 34th postseason appearance in program history, but the Wildcats were just 1-13 on the road in first-round games before defeating Fairview.
“Fairview’s got a good team,” Reese said. “They made that run all the way to the semifinals last year. So, to come in here and get a win, I’m thrilled to death for them — for our seniors to go another week … We’re excited to get a playoff win and go to the second round.”
Next week, the Wildcats will host the Ramsay Rams (9-2) on Thursday night at Chorba-Lee Stadium in Guntersville for round two of the Class 5A State Playoffs.
