A Union Grove man found himself behind bars after hosting an illegal open house party.
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said 21-year-old Jared Burgess, of Union Grove, was arrested May 13 and charged with hosting an illegal open house party.
Sims said deputies were dispatched to a home at 120 Willow Lane in Union Grove on April 28 after neighbors complained about noise and a large amount of people at the address.
When deputies arrived, nearly 100 people were at the home, many of them were underage and drinking alcohol.
Parents were called to come to the scene to take their children home. One juvenile was arrested for driving under the influence, Sims said.
Alabama Criminal Code states adults who violate the open house party law may be charged with a Class B misdemeanor charge.
The Code states adults violate the law when they have no control over the party, know alcohol is being illegally consumed by underage participants and fails to take action to prevent illegal consumption.
If found guilty, Burgess could be fined up to $3,000 and sentenced to up to six months in jail, according to the Alabama Criminal Code.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.