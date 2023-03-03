The summer we lived out in Honeycomb Valley was one of the most memorable ones of their childhood, according to my kids. We had chickens, dogs and cats…lots of land to roam, woods to explore and a big creek to cool off in. That was where we had a lizard in the house that I chased for three days and the place I killed more snakes than I had ever seen in my life.
One of the reptiles I did away with was rather large and was caught swallowing eggs in our chicken coop. Even though it was “just a chicken snake,” I chopped off its’ head because I can’t stand a thief and we needed the eggs for our daily breakfast. One afternoon a couple days after the incident, our nearest neighbor from a half mile down the road knocked on the front door. I had never met him and thought he was coming to introduce himself.
“I hate to bother,” he said, “but I’m looking for my pet snake. We keep him in the garage and he somehow got out a few days ago.”
Well, I stood there for a few seconds contemplating how to tell him that his pet had recently met an untimely death with my garden hoe. I was new to the community and didn’t want to make enemies, so I struggled with the right words to explain what happened. It never occurred to me when I killed the five foot reptile that it might be was someone’s pet! I realized I had no choice but to tell him what I had done and thought surely he would understand my actions. I was wrong.
Mr. Snake Man got very irate and didn’t accept the news well at all. He stormed off my porch and left the driveway slinging gravel all over the yard with his truck tires. I could only hope he didn’t notice the dead carcass of his pet hanging headless over my clothesline. You know, to keep other snakes at bay, Momma always instructed.
What’s done was done though, and I quickly put the incident at the back of my mind. But…the story didn’t end there. Three days later, my youngest son rushed into the house, crying and holding our little dog. Cocoa was a small, black dachshund and had been part of our family for a couple years. He never caused any trouble and loved roaming all over our property and the surrounding area. We all adored him and he always greeted everyone with a tail wag and a smile.
But that day something was definitely not right. His head hung limp over Jake’s young arms and he appeared lifeless. He was barely breathing, but still alive. I had no idea what was wrong with him, but my children’s tears propelled me into action. I loaded everyone into our minivan and headed to the vet’s office in Guntersville. Much to our dismay, our sweet dog died just after we arrived. The doctor examined him and told us it appeared he had ingested some sort of poison. My first thought was that my neighbor had sought revenge for the death of his pet and basically murdered ours in return.
With heavy hearts, we wrapped Cocoa in a blanket and took him home. The kids wanted to bury him near the creek on the back of our property that he loved so much. He wasn’t very large, so I found a box in the garage that was the perfect size for his “casket.” I grabbed a shovel and followed the kids to the spot they chose for his grave. It had been a very dry summer and of course, the location they selected was filled with chert and rocks, but I started digging. The sun was blazing that hot July day as I struggled to break up the earth enough to hold the small box. Sweat dripped off every part of my body while the kids stood there watching. I couldn’t let them down though so I kept digging.
When I finally achieved a proper grave, I took the box from Jake and placed it in the hole.
It was deathly quiet in those woods that day…no breeze was stirring and you could have almost heard a pin drop. The kids hadn’t even said a word. Suddenly, my three year old daughter, Katie, started singing…. “Amazing grace…how sweet the sound.”
Well, that was all it took for both boys to start squalling and bawling over the death of their pet and Katie could barely finish her hymn she started crying so bad. Their moans broke my heart and tears rolled down my face while I labored to cover the small grave.
When I was finished, the boys tied two sticks together into a makeshift cross and stuck it in the ground as a headstone while Katie placed wildflowers all over the mound.
I never visited my neighbor and asked him about the incident even though my gut instinct told me he was responsible for what happened to Cocoa.
I figured he read the part of the Bible that said “An eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth” and skipped the verse about turning the other cheek.
I got the kids a new puppy and like most children do, they soon forgot about losing Cocoa. But every time I hear “Amazing Grace,” I think about that day down by the creek in Honeycomb Valley when I said goodbye to a family pet and learned that it’s not always easy to “love thy neighbor.”
Sandy Holsonback is a local contributing columnist for The Reporter.
