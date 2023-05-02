The Boaz Chamber of Commerce recognized a fairly new facility as its Business of the Year, while its Emerging Business honor went to a more familiar one.
Alabama Firearms Academy was named Business of the Year at the Chamber’s banquet last week, and Marshall Medical Center – in the midst of renewing its facilities with a large construction project – was honored as the city’s Emerging Business of the Year.
The concept for Alabama Firearms Academy was born on a beach, while owners Devin Campbell and Jared Meeks were vacationing in Destin.
Meeks had been in the firearm industry for years and wanted to start the kind of business they now operate. Campbell was working in a big retail company and dreamed of opening his own business.
The two, both graduates of Douglas High School, had moved away from the area but wanted to bring a business back to the area where they grew up.
They found a location in Boaz, on Elizabeth Street in the former outlet center property.
In accepting the award, Meeks said he’d been denied several times when he proposed the idea of the firearms academy.
Fortunately, when they found the property in Boaz, they also found support from city leaders and the business community.
“It’s more than just a (firing) range,” the owners said of the facility. In addition to the range, Alabama Firearms Academy is a retail store, and offers training as well.
Emerging business Marshall Medical Center got its start in 1956, as Boaz-Albertville Medical Center – with 35 employees. Today, the hospital is a 150-bed acute care center with more than 975 employees, and it treats more than 40,000 people each year in its Emergency Department.
By the end of the summer, the hospital will open a major expansion – the largest construction project on Sand Mountain in more than a decade.
The two-year project features a 64-room bed tower that will replace an equal number of patient rooms built in the 1970s and 1980s.
The project creates a new main entrance for the facility alongside the tower – a large glass atrium that will give a modern update and appearance.
The concourse will be flooded with natural light from expansive windows, and it will house a new cafeteria, coffee shop, gift shop and waiting areas. Cafeteria and coffee shop dining areas with tables and chairs will flow into the patient waiting areas, to give the space an open, airy feel.
Exterior renovations at the hospital have upgraded the emergency entrance and replaced aging windows with energy efficient ones. An additional 113 parking spaces have been added on the north side of the hospital and a vehicle bridge has been completed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.