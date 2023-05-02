Bobbie Miller Mashburn Fuller
Bobbie Miller Mashburn Fuller, 90, passed into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. She was preceded in death by her loving husbands James D (J.D) Mashburn and Oren (Doc) Fuller; her parents, Robert Franklin and Geraldine Archer Miller; sons, Robert Jeffery Mashburn and James Dennis Mashburn, Jr; daughter, Gloria Cain; grandson, Joshua Seth Mashburn; and granddaughter, Layla Moss.
She is survived by a daughter, Kimberly Mashburn Willis; grandchildren, Rachell Needham Hill (Andrew) and Logan Cain; and great-grandchildren, Sydney Hill; Emma Hill; Taylor Hill; Landrie Hill; Dantley Hill, and Moss Fleming.
A celebration of life and burial will be held at Beulah Baptist Church, Albertville on May 7, 2023, at 2 p.m. with Brother Tony Holcomb officiating.
Jamie Leigh Smitherman
Albertville
Jaime Leigh Smitherman, 44, of Albertville, passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Huntsville Hospital.
She is survived by her parents, Donny Smitherman and Shirley Motes; sister, Hollie Hayes; brother, Scotty Potter; one niece; and one nephew.
There will be a celebration of life memorial service on Sunday, May 7, 2023, from 2 until 4 p.m. at The Boaz Old Mill Park. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to your favorite charity.
Gladys Blade Reaves
Guntersville
Gladys Blade Reaves, 55, of Guntersville, died Friday, April 28, 2023.
Services will be Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Guntersville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Diamond Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
She is survived by her mother, Margie Holland; husband, Brad Reaves; her daughters, Michelle Blade, Tiffany Blade, and Sonya Dingler; 10 grandchildren; siblings, Elvis Blade, Laura Blade, Mary Wright, Robin Jolly, Beverly Davis, Renee Kuhn, Angela Jenkins, Jessica Blade, and Jenna Blade; and many nieces and nephews.
Chad Bearden
Albertville
Chad Bearden, 48, of Albertville, passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Shepherd’s Cove.
A celebration of life will be Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 2 p.m. at North Broad Street Church of Christ. Bro. Daniel Rogers will be officiating. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Chad is survived by his wife, Misty Bearden; daughter, Brittany Bearden; son, Corey Bearden; a grandson; mother, Bobbie (Rayburn) Glenn; sister, Candice (John) Jacobs; and stepbrothers, Lee Glenn, Ty Glenn and Jody Glenn.
In lieu of flowers, family has requested donations be made to your favorite charity.
Charles Edwin Bryson
Gallant
Charles Edwin Bryson, 87, of Gallant, passed away Thursday, April 27, 2023, after a short stay at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Memorial services will be Saturday, May 6 at 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Gallant, with Bro. Jeff Rowan and James O. Wallace officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 3 to 4 p.m. at the church.
Survived by his wife, JoAnn Gargus Bryson; son, Craig (Karen) Bryson; daughter, Jana (Tim) Mayo; four grandchildren; sister, Eloise (Noel) Ferguson Mayo; one niece; and brothers, Ray and Jay Bryson.
In lieu of flowers – donations will be accepted to the Gallant Cemetery Fund.
Donald Gaskin
Attalla
Donald Gaskin, 90, of Attalla, passed away Friday, April 28, 2022, at his residence.
Graveside services were Monday, May 1, 2023, at Whitesboro Cemetery. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Mr. Gaskin is survived by his wife, Faye Gaskin; sons, Jackie Gaskin (Beth), Steve Gaskin, Don Gaskin (Kay), and Keith Gaskin (Billie); numerous grandchildren, great- and great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Wanda Wyatt, Janeth Wiggins; brothers, William Gaskin, and Mike Gaskin; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Imogene Shell
Albertville
Imogene Shell, 86, of Albertville, died April 28, 2023, at her home.
Graveside services were Monday, May 1, 2023, at New Macedonia Cemetery with Adams Brown Service Funeral Home directing.
Survivors include her husband, Toney Shell; sons, Terry Shell (Sharlene) and Tracy Shell; sister-in-law, Mary Ledbetter; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Jack Alton Richey
Boaz
Jack Alton Richey, 75, of Boaz, passed away Friday, April 28, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center South.
At this time, no service is planned. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Jack is survived by his wife, Jackie Richey; daughter, Heather Lopez; four grandchildren; sister, Ann Eason; and two nephews.
Jerry Lee Harris
Guntersville
Jerry Lee Harris, 80, of Guntersville, died April 30, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center North.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Paul Murphy officiating. Burial will follow in New Harmony Cemetery.
Survivors include a daughter, Tamara Snow; brother, Marlon Harris; and four grandchildren.
Margaret Bryant Gattis
Attalla
Margaret Bryant Gattis, 78, of Attalla, passed away April 27, 2023, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. Friday, May 05, 2023, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. before the service.
She is survived by her children, Katherine (Steve) Woodward, Rob Bryant, Chris Gattis, Kalicia Gattis, and Tommy Gattis (Jennifer Clayton); seven grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren; sisters, Alice Bryant, Elsie Tuttle, Margie Tuttle, Agnes Tuttle, Barbara Tuttle and Ruthie Tuttle; brothers, Jackie Pelfrey, Marvin Pelfrey, Melvin Pelfrey and Lucky Pelfrey; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.
Paul McDaniel
Steele
Paul McDaniel, 66, of Steele, passed away Friday, April 28, 2023, at his sister’s home.
His funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial at Hopewell Cemetery at Ashville. Visitation will from 1 until 2 p.m. before the service.
Mr. McDaniel is survived by his son, Paul McDaniel; sisters, Katie Irene McDaniel Brown (Randy Vaughn), and Linda McDaniel Smith (Michael B.); brother, Timothy McDaniel (Laura); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Elbert Gordon Reed
Formerly of this area
Elbert Gordon Reed, 98, formerly of this area, died April 23, 2023.
Elbert is survived by his daughters, Diane (Cavin) Nordquist and Beverly Roser; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were Monday, May 1, 2023, at Albertville Memorial Chapel Funeral Home in Albertville. Burial followed at Hillcrest Cemetery in Boaz.
Shannon Joe Green
Albertville
Shannon Joe Green, 61, of Albertville, died April 28, 2023.
A memorial service was Monday, May 1, 2023, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Survivors include a daughter, Savannah Green; sister, Jennifer Green; brother, Lee Green; three grandchildren; and an aunt, Caroline Kennedy.
Doris “Dot” Ledbetter
Boaz
Mrs. Doris “Dot” Ledbetter, 97, of Boaz, died April 29, 2023, at her residence.
A graveside service was Monday, May 1, 2023, at the Hillcrest Cemetery with Bro. Keith Dodd and Bro. Jonathan Lancaster officiating. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Thomas “Tommy” Thompson and Patricia, of Boaz, William “Bill” Thompson and Wanda, of Fayetteville, Tennessee, and Bruce Thompson, of Guntersville; four grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; a sister, Syble Duke, of Sardis; former daughter-in-law, Andrea Thompson; and stepson, Gerry Ledbetter (Carolyn), of Boaz.
In lieu of flowers, Dot has requested donations to First Baptist Church Boaz, P.O.Box 337, Boaz, AL 35957.
Mary Elizabeth Elkins
Boaz
Mary Elizabeth Elkins, 78, of Boaz, passed away May 1, 2023, at her residence.
There will be a memorial service Friday, May 5, 2023, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Bro. Kenneth Watts and Bro. Mitchell Phillips will officiate.
She is survived by her children, Melanie Motley, Amanda Elkins (Angela Miller), Byron (Sherry) Elkins and Miranda (Justin) Burns; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sisters, Jewel Rhoades and Juanita Corvin.
Gary Don Teague
Albertville
Gary Don Teague, 75, of Albertville, passed away Thursday, April 27, 2023, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Teague; and son, Donavan Teague.
There will be no services planned at this time. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.