GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Jalen Jones returned the second-half kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown, setting off No. 4 Ramsay’s 26-point explosion over the final two quarters against Guntersville.
When the smoke cleared, the Rams had rolled to a 45-9 triumph in the second round of the Class 5A state playoffs Thursday night at Chorba-Lee Stadium.
Ramsay improved to 10-2 and meets the Scottsboro-Leeds winner in the 5A quarterfinals next weekend. Guntersville finished with a 9-3 record.
GHS head coach Lance Reese has won eight or more games in nine of his 13 seasons. He owns a 107-40 record.
Jones’ kickoff return and the subsequent extra point stretched the Rams’ lead to 26-9 just 12 seconds into the third quarter.
Ramsay’s first offensive series of the second half ended with quarterback Tremell Washington dashing 9 yards to the end zone at the 7:42 mark of the third period. The extra point made it 33-9.
Guntersville’s offense followed with its best drive of the night. Eli Morrison’s 30-yard pass to Brandon Fussell gave GHS a first-and-goal at the Rams’ 6-yard line. But the Wildcats failed to score, as Ramsay’s defense executed a goal-line stand on fourth down from the 1 with 3:33 on the clock.
The Wildcats’ Date Peterson picked off a Rams’ pass at his 18 on the first play of the fourth quarter. GHS couldn’t sustain a drive and punted to Jones, who fielded it at his 35. He used a spin move to reverse his field and take off down Ramsay’s sideline for a 65-yard TD return.
Ramsay missed the point-after, but it led 39-9 with 10:50 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Jermaine Foy intercepted a Wildcat pass and returned it 11 yards to the GHS 24 with 9:48 to go. The Rams capitalized by collecting their final TD, which came on Ashton Ashford’s 1-yard run.
Guntersville’s Hunter Taylor blocked the extra point, leaving the score 45-9.
Julyon Jordan returned the kickoff 42 yards into Ramsay territory, but the Wildcats failed to take advantage of their excellent field position and punted.
Ramsay’s offense took possession and drove to the Wildcats’ 1, from where it knelt down three times to run out the clock.
“Coming into this game, Ramsay’s defense had forced 42 turnovers and scored 10 touchdowns,” Reese said. “They have super athletes and they’re well-coached.
“We struggled at times on offense tonight, but it wasn’t because of a lack of effort — credit their defense. At halftime, we’d scored nine points defensively and were still in the game. We gave up some big plays to them, and you can’t do that against a good team.”
The Wildcats posted the game’s first points, as Evan Taylor returned a Rams’ fumble 30 yards to the end zone at the 7:13 mark of the opening quarter. It was Taylor’s eighth TD return of the season.
Diego Lugo’s extra point put GHS ahead 7-0.
Ramsay marched 77 yards for its first TD, which came on Ashford’s 26-yard run. E.J. Havis blocked the extra point, leaving GHS up 7-6.
The Rams’ defense forced a punt, and Jones returned it 46 yards to the GHS 38. Ashford rushed for a TD on the last play of the first quarter, giving Wellborn a 12-7 advantage.
Evan Taylor’s punt pinned the Rams on their 1-yard line early in the second period. Guntersville’s defense forced a punt, and the snap sailed through the back of the end zone for a safety, cutting it to 12-9 with 7:34 on the clock.
On the Rams’ next series, they picked up a first down in Wildcat territory with a fake punt on fourth-and-six. On the next play, James Jones rushed to the GHS 9-yard line. Ashford capped the drive with a 5-yard TD run up the middle with 2:54 remaining. The point-after gave Ramsay a 19-9 cushion.
Ashford ended the night with 231 yards rushing and four touchdowns. The Rams gained 304 yards rushing as a team.
“I’m so proud of our 11 seniors and all that they’ve accomplished,” Reese said. “Most of them have played with us all four years. Coaching staff has really worked hard, and it’s been a pleasure to coach this group. Just proud of our effort this year.
“The further you go in the playoffs, the greater chance of running into a really good team, and Ramsay has traditionally been as good a team as there is in the north. We wish them nothing but the best.”
