GUNTERSVILLE —The Whole Backstage Junior Theatre will transport Guntersville to a “world of pure imagination” with their production of Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka Jr.,” a musical based on Roald Dahl’s timeless children’s book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory this weekend.
In Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka JR., a world-famous reclusive candy man named Willy Wonka announces that he will offer the tour of the lifetime through his secret chocolate factory to five children who find a golden ticket in one of his world-famous candy bars. One ticket-holder will also win a lifetime supply of chocolate. Against all odds, an impoverished but sweet-natured boy named Charlie Bucket wins a golden ticket. He and his fellow tour members — the spoiled-rotten Veruca Salt, gluttonous Augustus Gloop, gum-chewing Violet Beauregarde and television junkie Mike Teavee — spend a day traveling with the mysterious and marvelous Willy Wonka and his crew of Oompa Loompas through the fantastical factory. The children encounter marvelous sights and tastes along the way, including giant nut-selecting squirrels, fizzy lifting drinks, Everlasting Gobstoppers, and a chocolate river. But each stop proves to be a test, as only one can go on to win the Wonka prize.
“It takes tremendous imagination to communicate the whimsy and wonder of Willy Wonka’s factory, and it requires great sensitivity to deliver the musical’s key message on the importance of good character,” says Cohen. “We want to applaud the ‘Willy Wonka Jr.’ cast and crew and hope The Whole Backstage audience will outnumber all the Oompa Loompas in Willy Wonka’s factory,” he adds.
The all student cast and crew is made up of 82 young performers from age 5 to 18. They are listed in order of appearance below:
Mitchell Duquette, Kennedy Seibenhener, Sophia Zeien, Emmeline Burns, Presley Hemphill, Christina Williams, Camryn Godfry, Bryce Boatfield, Tristan Davis, Maylee Holder, Jude McDonald, Sophia Boatfield, Talan Gurley, Marissa Lang, Molly Steen, Graham Gillen, Addy Eason, Dax Stapler, Abbie Saint, Aubrey Ladner, Jordan Davis, Eliza Trammell, Elle Yarbrough, Mac Burns, Della Mae Beard, Maleah Ashley, Dowd Boggus, Hattie Bray, Gemma Brown, George Brown, Adler Burns, Claire Clayton, Ilene Elliot, Weston Eubanks, Cora Gibson, Lincoln Godfrey, Echo Harris, Hemingway Hicks, Dawson Holland, Parker Jester, Sean Keeney, Ryan McNaughton, Emma Nichols, Hazelleigh Ogle, Alice Oliver, Eleanor Oliver, Nick Pearce, Riley Richards, Olivia Robertson, Maisie Ross, Paytan Shaw, Audrey Smith, Kinslie Sparks, Harper Speed, Ella Thomson, Emma Weston, John-Carson Yost, Jesa Leigh Bonds, Lexi Cranford, Kinsley Ford, Brayden Frederick, Clair Gibson, Coraline Lang, Addison Light, Harper Pate, Audrey Reeves, Neely Richards, Baye Speed, Westin Shaw, Eva Stone, Caffrey Watts, Samuel Zeien, Sarah Austin, Allison Daily, Emma Hinote, Ava Krause, Garrett George, Aden Austin, Avery George, Aubrey Lang, Anna Prance and Michael Saint.
Tickets are available now and can be purchased online at wwww.wholebackstage.com, by calling 256-582-7469 or by stopping by the theatre during regular business hours (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.).
