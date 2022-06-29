The Sand Mountain Twin Drive-In in Sardis City presents the Freedom Weekend Spectacular on Friday, July 1, with gates opening at 5 p.m.
The event features American Championship Wrestling. The six matches include the legendary Buff “The Stuff” Bagwell, who is wrestling locally for the first time in three years.
Also featured on Friday’s wrestling card are matches involving NWA world champion and TNA Impact television star Johnny Swinger and a midget match with midget superstar Little Papa Pump, who launched his career at 431 Sports Arena in Boaz.
Pro wrestling legend Mickey “The Hammer” Henry, who owns 431 Sports Arena, assisted the drive-in with putting together Friday night’s event.
There is a meet-and-greet with the wrestlers at 6:30, with the bell time set for 7. A fireworks show follows the wrestling at 8:15, with movies starting at 8:35.
Screen one features “Top Gun: Maverick” followed by “Lightyear.” Screen two has “Minions: The Rise of Gru” followed by “Jurassic World: Dominion.”
Admission is $30 per vehicle at the gate. The drive-in is offering free popcorn for children ages 12-and-under.
Persons are encouraged to bring their grills and cook out or buy food from The Diner@The Drive-In. Water guns, silly string, shaving cream and snap-n-pops are all welcome. The drive-in will have filling stations for water guns.
Persons are also encouraged to bring frisbees, footballs, blankets and chairs. The event is rain or shine.
Contact Henry at 256-515-3108 for more information about the Freedom Weekend Spectacular.
