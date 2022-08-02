An Asbury family continues to recover after a devastating house fire last month.
A house fire broke out at the home of Leon and Judy Carroll, located on the corner of Campbell and Todd Ridge roads in the Alder Springs area at about midnight on July 13.
Trapped in the fire were Judy’s granddaughter, Charlie, 7, and Charlie’s twin sister, Willa. Leon was also badly injured in the blaze and remains in a Birmingham hospital.
Charlie died in the fire and Willa was badly injured requiring a lengthy stay at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.
In a separate but equally devastating incident, Judy’s daughter, Larissa, Willa and Charlie’s mother, died on July 19.
Today, Judy is coping with the deaths and injuries as well as trying to rebuild a home for the family.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the family with medical expenses, travel costs to and from the hospitals, replacement of clothing and other necessities for the family and repairs to the home.
The Carroll Family Relief Fund has raised nearly $2,000 thus far.
“Any assistance that can be provided is both urgently needed and will be greatly appreciated,” said Alder Springs Fire Chief James Edwards.
Edwards said Leon remains in the hospital and his family has characterized his recovery as “one step forward and two steps back.”
Willa has since been released from the hospital and continues to recover surrounded by family.
“It’s been tough for them, but they are taking it all one day at a time,” Edwards said.
On the night of the fire, Edwards said firemen dispatched to a home were told two children and an adult male were trapped inside the home.
Firefighters from Albertville and Alder Springs made entry into the home and were able to find the adult male and a child. A second child was later discovered and removed from the home.
A third child, reportedly a teenager, was able to escape the home uninjured.
Firefighters from Asbury, Beulah, Pleasant Grove and Douglas volunteer fire departments and Albertville Fire and Rescue provided mutual aid in fighting the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time, Edwards said.
