Mueller employees, staff and their family members gathered Wednesday at the Albertville plant to remember the workplace shooting that took two lives one year ago.
Memorial dedication services took place at 1:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the plant as the company unveiled a new fountain and memorial garden dedicated to the men who died in the 2021 shooting.
David Horton and Michael Lee Dobbins were shot to death by fellow employee Andreas Deon Horton during the plant’s regular overnight third shift on June 15, 2021.
Two other employees, Casey Sampson and Isaac Byrd, were shot and critically injured. Both men are continuing to recover, but neither attended the dedication ceremony, according to plant officials.
“This beautiful memorial does bring back incredibly difficult memories”, said Mike Lang, Mueller’s Albertville plant manager. “However, what has really touched my heart this year is the incredible strength and compassion of our plant team, and the extraordinary support from Albertville and the surrounding communities.”
The memorial was designed and built by plant employees. It features two iconic red Mueller fire hydrants with the men’s names inscribed on each of the pumper caps.
The caps are attached by chain to the hydrant and water flows from the hydrant onto the caps and into a small pond.
Landscaping around the monument also features benches to allow for people to sit, reflect and pray for the men lost.
About Mueller: Mueller Water Products, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America. They offer a broad product and service portfolio including engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe connection and repair products, metering products, leak detection, pipe condition, pressure management products, and software technology that provides critical water system data.
