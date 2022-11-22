BOAZ, Ala. — With Thanksgiving rapidly approaching, that means Small Business Saturday is right around the corner.
Small Business Saturday, scheduled this year for Nov. 26, is a marketing initiative created and promoted by the American Express credit card brand to encourage holiday shoppers to patronize brick and mortar businesses that are small and local on the Saturday after Thanksgiving across the U.S., during one of the busiest shopping periods of the year. Small Business Saturday was first observed in 2010.
Boaz Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jill Johnson stressed how important it was for residents to shop local this holiday season.
“Did you know for every $100 spent at a local business, $68 stays in our local economy? That’s a big deal,” Johnson said. “When you need a sponsor for your kiddos’ sporting events, who do you reach out to? Your LOCAL business. That’s a big deal.
“Keeping the money circulating in Boaz is a big deal,” she added. “Shop small, shop local, shop Boaz.”
In a report from the Alabama Retail Association, holiday spending statewide should near $18 billion, which would exceed last year’s record-setting mark by 5%.
In the last two months of 2021, Alabamians spent $17 billion.
A survey from the National Retail Federation indicated almost 70% plan to shop between Black Friday and Cyber Monday (Nov. 25-28).
“Share the love with your local small business owners this Christmas by gracing them with your presence,” Johnson said. “A small business owner will see and appreciate everyone that takes time to enter their door. They work hard daily in hopes customers will grace their doors. Let’s wear the WD-40 off the local business owners doors this year!”
Alabamians Continue to Spend, Shop Early & Smart
Alabama consumers have not stopped spending in the face of inflation and higher prices, but they continue to shop smarter and shop earlier. Looking for the best deals for their holiday purchases, consumers everywhere continue the trend of stretching their shopping budget out over a longer period. Many began holiday shopping as early as August, while others made a sizable dent in October.
The Alabama Retail Association has been pushing its #ShopAlabama campaign and encouraging consumers to shop with local retailers in their communities.
“The stores down the street or around the corner support your community in big and small ways daily,” Alabama Retail Association President Rick Brown said in a news release. “By shopping with retailers based in your community or our state, you contribute to the health of your local and state economies.”
