For established teams and coaches, many teams ease into the basketball season, with six teams who won’t take the court for the first time until next week.
But four area coaches who are taking over new teams have been busy to open the season, playing a combined seven games during the first week of the season.
For those new coaches, the early games are viewed as a chance to see what they have on their squads in action rather than facing each other in practices, while also giving the players a chance to learn new systems in real-game scenarios.
New Albertville coach Dylan Bunnell has walked away with a number positives from the first two games despite an 0-2 start, seeing his team battle to the finish in both games despite being short-handed early on.
“The first two games have proved exactly what I wanted them to,” Bunnell said. “Granted, you want to win the games, but we went and played Hewitt-Trussville who is a good 7A opponent and Springville is a good 6A team, and it was a four-point game and a three-point game. We feel like we’re right there within striking distance. Which has been great, because of some injuries we’ve been able to get guys valuable reps and minutes that they might not have gotten if we’d waited to play later. I think it will all help us as we gear things up and get ready for February.”
Albertville entered the season with four players who had significant varsity experience, two of them injured at the moment, so the early games have allowed the Aggies to put five underclassmen into varsity games and learn on the fly.
“You don’t want to call it a blessing someone is injured, but it’s allowed us, even in a week, to build cohesiveness, experience, with guys that haven’t played together it’ll help us in the long run,” Bunnell added. “And those guys have found ways to keep us in games has been great for them, for their confidence, and us as a whole, so all in all I’m incredibly pleased.”
New Sardis girls coach Heath Cullom opened the season with a bang, going on the road to take down 7A James Clemens in their opener, and using that early game as a learning experience for his team as they settle into how he coaches in the heat of the moment.
“I think one of our weaknesses was giving up offensive rebounds,” Cullom said after Monday’s win. “That’s a focus over these next eight days for sure, and then still getting used to my system, they’re trying to learn some things that they’d done differently over the past few years, so we’re trying to adjust. That’s why I wanted to get a game in early, to build on both the negative and positives.”
Like Bunnell and the Aggies, that opening game served as lessons for the players as well, with the team figuring out how to pull out a close game.
“It was a great win for us,” Cullom added. “Going on the road to a 7A and it being a close game, that’s best-case scenario for us going forward. We had to fight through some adversity and ended up scoring 23 in the fourth, so all in all it was a great day for us.”
In addition to Bunnell and Cullom seeing positives from their team early on both Jay Shankles and Kent Bouldin at Crossville have been busy in the early going, playing a pair of games this week, their first chance to see their new teams in action.
But early starts for all new coaches isn’t the case at every school, with two more coaches, Dustin Bryant of Fyffe and Lance Smith at West End both set to make their debuts next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.