ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — The Albertville Aggies suffered a decisive loss against the James Clemens Jets on Friday night, 49-7.
The Jets racked up their big lead in the first half, scoring all 49 points before halfway through the second quarter. But the Aggies came out swinging in the second half, controlling the ball the entire third quarter, except for a couple downs.
Albertville started the drive on their own 17-yard line and methodically carried the ball down to the opposite 17-yard line when they turned the ball over on downs. James Clemens took over but fumbled on the 23-yard line on their second play, giving it back over to the Aggies.
Albertville held possession into the final quarter to score on a running dive from the 19-yard line with 11:25 left in the game. Quarter four concluded without much fanfare as the two teams traded possessions to run out the clock.
This was the Aggies third loss in as many games against the Jets. Albertville’s record now falls to 1-7, 0-6.
