The eight varsity girls head coaches in Marshall County met and selected 18 players to the 2022-23 All-Marshall County Basketball Team.
Headlining the squad is most valuable player Olivia Vandergriff of Guntersville, a senior guard who led the Wildcats to back-to-back Marshall County Tournament championships for the first time in program history.
The Lipscomb signee paced Guntersville to the girls Class 5A, Area 14 Tournament championship and a berth in the Sweet 16 at the Northeast Regional at Jacksonville State. Earlier this month, she played for the Alabama All-Stars in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game.
Vandergriff scored more than 2,000 points in her legendary career, which included leading Guntersville to the Class 5A State Tournament title in 2022. She was the 5A Player of the Year as a junior.
Arab’s Bryleigh Bodine received offensive player of the year, and Guntersville’s Tazi Harris grabbed defensive player of the year honors on the All-County Team.
Bodine’s performance was crucial to the Knights’ improbable postseason run. After finishing as the Area 14 Tournament runner-up to Guntersville, the Knights beat Sardis in the subregional playoffs, won the Northeast Regional title and finished as the 5A State Tournament runner-up.
The coaches chose Arab’s Brad Kitchens as coach of the year.
Kitchens, the son of Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame coach John Kitchens, guided the Knights to the brink of a State title in only his second season. Making the Knights’ run to the Final Four more special is the fact Kitchens underwent open heart surgery in August 2021 after being named head coach in June 2021.
Players voted first team, second team and third team All-Marshall County this season are:
First team
Tori Rojek, Douglas
Emma Greer, Albertville
Lauren Buchanan, DAR
Sydney Ferguson, Arab
Laney Kelley, Arab
Second team
Sheyla Pacheco, Asbury
Madison Franklin, Douglas
Autumn Abernathy, Brindlee Mountain
Jazira Roberts, Boaz
Molly Morrison, Albertville
Third team
Brylee Hill, Guntersville
Lily Livingston, Arab
Lainie Phillips, Guntersville
Mallory Ackles, Douglas
Ansley Barnes, DAR
Players who received honorable mention All-Marshall County are:
Lillac Stanton, Boaz
Osalyn Minor, Boaz
Sydnie Sanders, Douglas
Maddie Hayes, Douglas
Alli Persle, Brindlee Mountain
Kyleigh Westbrook, Brindlee Mountain
Daisy Zurita, Asbury
Caitlin O’Neal, DAR
Maddie Ward, Guntersville
Ava Teague, Albertville
Bennett Elrod, Arab
Lilly Partrick, Asbury
Amylia Langley, Boaz
