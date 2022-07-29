At a typical practice or meet, the Boaz Barracudas summer swimming team will have upwards of 130 swimmers participating.
But due to a number of factors late in the season, that number dropped down to just 20 for last weekend’s Alabama Recreation and Parks Association State Swim Meet. But the 20 who did make the trip shined for the Barracudas in Opelika, helping the team to the Small Division championship.
“We took a very small contingent this year. We had a lot of people decide they didn’t want to swim at the District Meet or the State Meet for a myriad of reasons, so we wound up taking just 20 folks to the State Meet, which placed us in the Small Division,” head coach Patrick Williams explained. “In ARPA, the Small Division is zero to 20 swimmers. We have a team of around 130 folks, so that tells you how many didn’t want to attend District or State this year, so we took a group of 20 and they swam really, really well.”
Williams said their contingent dominated the Small Division scoring title, with 19 of the 20 swimmers placing in the points in their races, whether that was individually or on a relay.
Peyton Troxtel was the only gold medal winner, touching the wall first in the 50-meter butterfly in the boys 13-14-year-old division, with a number of other swimmers ranking in the Top-8 in their respective races. The Top-16 scored points at the meet.
But for Williams, and those who were able to make the trip to Opelika, it was about getting to swim for their teammates who couldn’t at the District or State Meet due to ARPA rules.
“The ones who decided to go and who wanted to help us with that championship, I think it says a lot about them, and a lot about them wanting to represent their team more than anything else,” Williams said. “A lot of our people because of residency requirements in ARPA can’t swim in the District or State Meets, so we had a lot of people who were ineligible, so the ones who were able to go and represent their teammates like that, I think it says a lot about them. Their goal from the beginning was to win that championship for those who couldn’t swim.”
While the summer season has come to an end, Williams noted that this summer saw a big jump in numbers for the Barracudas, and it was their team chemistry that helped them achieve the state title. He felt that even if they had been able to take the full team, that the group was one who was going to place highly among the Large Division.
“We had an influx of new swimmers this year, whether it was new kids from Boaz or kids from Albertville who came with Michael Kerr who coached with us this year,” Williams explained. “But I thought our kids really gelled and got much, much better throughout the course of the year.
“If we had been able to take our normal contingency to the state meet and we were in the large division like we normally are, I think we would have finished in the Top-3, but as it was, we had a very, very deep team, and all of our age groups were very solid.”
