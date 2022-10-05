Edna E. Thompson
Albertville
Edna E. Thompson, 87, of Albertville, died Sept. 30, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services were Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jimmy Rowell officiating. Burial was in Memory Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include a daughter, Pam Gafford (Joel); son, Mark Thompson (Lana) sister, Delana Roden; and two grandsons.
Emma Johnson
Gadsden
Emma Johnson, 78, of Gadsden, passed away Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Riverview Regional Medical Center.
At this time no services are planned. The family has chosen cremation. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Mrs. Johnson is survived by her daughter, Juanita Dowdy (Keith); five grandchildren; sister, Irene Lyles; and several nieces and nephews.
Rebecca Sue Hayes Sims
Albertville
Rebecca Sue Hayes Sims, 73, of Albertville, passed away Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center North.
Her funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Marshall Memorial Gardens. Rev. Justin Childers will be officiating.
Mrs. Sims is survived by her daughter, Alisha Sims Blaisdell; son, Phillip Sims (Michele); six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Ronnie Hayes (Joyce); and sisters-in-law, Bobbie Hayes and Gail Cambron.
Shelby Jean Dunn
Blountsville
Shelby Jean Dunn, 66, of Blountsville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Funeral services were Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Mountain Grove Baptist Church 1770 Co Rd. 573 Hanceville, Alabama 35077. Burial followed in the adjoining cemetery. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her daughters, Rachel Leann Holcomb and Jennifer Finley; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Sherrie Coan, Diane Gholson and Mary Evans; and brothers, Lavern, Marlin and Ronnie Richards.
Steven W. Cordell
Guntersville
Steven W. Cordell, 54, of Guntersville, died Oct. 2, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center North.
Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Ronnie Craft officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include his wife, Cheryl Cordell; daughters, Madison Karr and Samantha Helms; a son, Steven Lee Cordell; mother, Doris Cordell; brothers, Jon Cordell and Jeff Green; and eight grandchildren.
Terrie Esenwein
Crossville
Terrie Esenwein, 58, of Crossville, died Sept. 28, 2022, at her residence.
No services are planned at this time. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, James Parsons; daughters, Crystal Leonard (Antonie Nichols) and Tara Esenwein; mother, Barbara Sissom; sister, Penny Mendez (Michael Mendez); brothers, Jack Sissom (Michelle) and Sean Avery; nine grandchildren; one great-granddaughter.
Patsy Ann Willoughby
Crossville
Patsy Ann Willoughby, 74, of Crossville, died Oct. 2, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Memorial services will be Oct. 9, 2022, at 4 p.m. at Victory Baptist church in Kilpatrick with Geraldine Funeral Home assisting the family.
Survivors include her husband, Larry Willoughby; sons, Tim Willoughby and Todd Willoughby; sisters, Myrl Camp and Marilyn Ridgeway; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Betty Rowan Morgan
Boaz
Mrs. Betty Rowan Morgan, 83, of Boaz, died on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Diversicare of Boaz.
Funeral service was Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at McRae Chapel with Bro. Shannon Black officiating.
Mrs. Morgan is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Tony and Patti Morgan, of Gadsden; daughters and son-in-law, Tammy and Greg McDowell, of Boaz, and Sandy Morgan; 13 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren: Lucas Gross, Maxwell Morgan, Miles Musick, and Charlie McDowell.
Dr. Jerry Russell “Russ” Robinson
Albertville
Dr. Jerry Russell “Russ” Robinson, 61, of Albertville, died on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital.
Funeral services were Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at McRae Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Memory Hill Cemetery.
Dr. Robinson is survived by his wife, Kim Robinson; son, Jerry Tanner Robinson, of Albertville; daughter, Emily and Jacob Davis, of Albertville; a grandson; mother, Peggy and Roger Eaton, of Gadsden; aunt and uncle, Sue and Danny Foster, of Pell City; and parents-in-law, Wayne and Priscilla Gober, of Albertville; brothers-in-law, Jeremey and Marilyn Webb and Scott and Lorie Gober; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family suggest in lieu of flowers donations to the Huntsville Hospital Foundation, 801 Clinton Ave. East, Huntsville, AL 35801and specify to the Palliative Care Fund with a note that the gift is in memory of Dr. Jerry Russell Robinson, or 2nd Chance Animal Shelter, 130 County Road 398, Boaz, AL 35957.
