The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program is a federally funded program administered by the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries’ Farmers Market Authority Section.
The SFMNP provides eligible seniors with a $50 benefit card to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables from certified farmers at farmers markets and farm stands in the state of Alabama. To apply, visit https://agi.alabama.gov/or https://agi.alabama.gov/farmersmarket/ .
“The SFMNP card monetary increase from $30 to $50 will allow senior citizens to purchase more local products. I want to encourage those who are eligible to apply and begin shopping local!” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Rick Pate. “ADAI looks forward to another year of supporting Alabama’s farmers and senior citizens through the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program.”
The Benefit Card replaces paper vouchers issued in the past. Seniors are encouraged to keep this card in a safe place. Benefits will be loaded to this same card each year after an application is submitted, therefore, it is very important to keep the card.
The SFMNP provides eligible seniors with a $50 benefit card to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables from certified farmers at farmers markets and farm stands in the state of Alabama. This program has limited funding and food benefits are available on a first come, first serve basis until available funds are committed. Seniors are encouraged to complete an application as soon as possible.
To be eligible::
• Must be 60 years of age or older on the day of application, AND
• Applicants’ gross household income must not exceed these limits: $2,096 monthly for a household of one; or $2,823 monthly for a household of two.
Visit https://agi.alabama.gov/ or https://agi.alabama.gov/farmersmarket/ if there are more than two people in the household.
Applicants must apply online at https://agi.alabama.gov/farmersmarket/ .
Unfortunately, applications cannot be taken over the phone or by mail. If you have the Benefits card from 2022, you will need your card number to renew that card and submit your application. If eligible and your application submission is completed, a benefit card will be mailed to the address provided on the application for new recipients. Applicants must rea
ply every year. However, it is important to keep the benefits card since new benefits will be loaded on the card each year after an application is received.
Benefits can be redeemed at State Sanctioned Farmers Markets, Farm Stands and U-Pick Operations for the purchase of fresh fruits, fresh vegetables, honey and cut herbs from May through November 15, 2023.
To view a list by county, visit https://agi.alabama.gov/farmersmarket/locations/ Benefits cannot be used at grocery stores or any location not listed on the redemption site.
Local listed farm sites include: Guntersville Farmer’s Market, 880 Sunset Drive, Guntersville; Winfrey Farms, 368 Winfrey Road, Boaz; Harville Harvest, 439 Country Club Road, Albertville. U-Pick locations listed include: Winfrey Farms, 368 Winfrey Road, Boaz; GNH Farms, 1295 Martling Road, Albertville, offers muscadines; Gypsy Ranch, 10501 Fairview Cove Road, Altoona.
Users should present the benefit card use just like you would a debit or credit card. The farmer will scan the card, enter the amount of the purchase, and you will confirm the amount.
For more information about the SFMNP, visit agi.alabama.gov/2023/02/fresh-fruit-and-vegetable-benefit-cards-available-for-seniors/ or call 334-240-7247 or 1-877-774-9519.
