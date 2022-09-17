STAFF REPORTS
The Reporter
WALNUT GROVE, Ala. — West End improved to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in 2A Region 6 play with a 51-0 shutout of Gaston Friday night.
The Patriots led 16-0 after a quarter and never looked back.
Thad Pearce scored the game’s first touchdown on a 63-yard run just 56 seconds into the game. Evan Stancil kicked the PAT for a 7-0 lead.
West End got a stop on the Bulldogs’ next possession and forced a punt. The snap went over Gaston’s punter’s head and out of the end zone for a safety that extended the lead to 9-0 with 8:44 left in the quarter.
The Patriots quickly extended the lead to 16-0 just 58 seconds into the ensuing possession. Following the free kick, Pearce caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Jones. Stancil again added the point-after.
West End’s Josh Carroll forced a fumble, and Jaxon Hamby scooped up the loose ball and ran 16 yards for the touchdown. Stancil’s extra point pushed the lead to 23-0 with 3:06 left in the first half.
The Jones-to-Pearce connection hooked up again early in the third quarter, this time on a 66-yard scoring strike with 9:13 left in the third. Stancil added the PAT for a 30-0 lead.
Rock Sainsbury scored on a 45-yard run and Carroll added a 52-yard touchdown run to round out the third- quarter scoring. Stancil kicked both PATs as West End led 44-0 after three quarters.
The final touchdown came on a 23-yard run by Brent Williamson just six seconds into the fourth quarter. Stancil added the final point of the night.
Sainsbury led the Patriots on the ground with 103 yards on nine carries as West End had 399 total yards, 247 on the ground. Jones finished 4-of-8 passing for 152 yards.
Triston Chaney caught two passes for 77 yards, and Pearce’s two receptions covered 75 yards.
Jackson Mayo caused a fumble, and Stancil, Dakota Ball and Fysher Patterson each recovered a fumble for the Patriots.
Hamby, a freshman, has collected five turnovers (three fumble recoveries, two interceptions) through five games.
West End travels to Sand Rock on Sept. 23 for a region tilt with the Wildcats.
