Catherine Mae Burke
Albertville
Catherine Mae Burke, 92, of Albertville, died Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 at her home.
Graveside services were held Thursday, Jan. 6 at Henryville Cemetery.
Guntersville Memorial Chapel handled the arrangments.
Janet Williams Robertson
Boaz
Janet Williams Robertson, age 73, of, Boaz, died Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at her residence.
Graveside service were Friday, Jan. 7, at the Hillcrest Cemetery with Rev. Jason Talton officiating and eulogy by Mrs. Peggy Lowery. There was no formal visitation.
She is survived by her son, Eric Robertson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Simon and Gwen Williams; brother, Michael Williams; and sister, Dean Costner.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.