Catherine Mae Burke

Albertville

Catherine Mae Burke, 92, of Albertville, died Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 at her home.

Graveside services were held Thursday, Jan. 6 at Henryville Cemetery.

Guntersville Memorial Chapel handled the arrangments.

 

Janet Williams Robertson

Boaz

Janet Williams Robertson, age 73, of, Boaz, died Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at her residence.

Graveside service were Friday, Jan. 7, at the Hillcrest Cemetery with Rev. Jason Talton officiating and eulogy by Mrs. Peggy Lowery. There was no formal visitation.

She is survived by her son, Eric Robertson. 

She was preceded in death by her parents, Simon and Gwen Williams; brother, Michael Williams; and sister, Dean Costner. 

 

———

Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.