Albertville students are mourning the loss of Julius Jamear “JJ” Slaten Monday after he died in a car wreck on the way to football practice.
He was identified by the Albertville Football Booster Club as they posted a Gofundme page for the athlete’s family.
Staten was killed in a single-vehicle wreck in the 2500 block of Alabama 205 at about 7 a.m. Monday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
“With a contagious smile always on his face, JJ honored so many as a treasured friend,” the post stated.
“He was not only a great friend, he was also a force on the football field. He was passionate about playing football, starting as a peewee player, then moving into middle school, and earning a spot on the Albertville varsity football team as a freshman.”
Booster members urge others to pray for Staten’s family as they grieve the loss of a son.
“Your prayers and encouragement can make a huge impact on his family and the community, and your compassionate financial support will assist the family with the memorial service and burial arrangements for JJ,” they wrote.
“Thank you for honoring JJ, his love for his mom and his brother, and his love for the Albertville Aggies, with your generous contribution to help his family during this incredibly difficult time. Thank you for being the heart of this community in love and support to his family.”
The Gofundme has a $20,000 goal.
LifePoint Church, 700 Motley St., Albertville, will have their auditorium open until 8 p.m. Monday to help those in need as they grieve for Staten. LifePoint officials pledge to have staff members on hand to help anyone who needs it.
Multiple counselors will also be on hand at Albertville High School for students as they return to school from the Labor Day holiday.
Miranda Humphrey, director of public relations for Albertville City Schools, posted the following statement Monday morning:
“It is with heavy hearts today that we share the devastating news of a tragic car accident that occurred this morning involving one of our beloved students who was also a member of our football team.
Our entire system is deeply saddened by this loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family during this incredibly difficult time. We extend our heartfelt condolences and support to them.
Our top priority is to ensure that all students and staff receive the support they need to cope with this tragic loss. Counselors and support services from multiple agencies and local churches will be available tomorrow at the high school to help our students and staff navigate through this challenging time. LifePoint Church has graciously opened its doors to provide support and assistance tonight as well.
ACS is a tight-knit community, and together, we will find strength and support one another through this difficult period of grief and mourning. We encourage all students, staff, and community members to reach out to one another, lean on their support networks, and remember the positive impact this student had on our lives. If any student needs to talk to someone, our dedicated Mental health Coordinator Kristi Rains can be reached at krains@albertk12.org.
We will share additional information about memorial services and ways to support the family as details become available. In this moment of sorrow, we ask for your understanding, compassion, and respect for the privacy of the family and our school community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.