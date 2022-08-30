The newly formed Marshall County Museum Alliance, made up of all seven museums in the county, are partnering together to be host a Museum Weekend September 17-18, 2022.
Guntersville Museum Director Julie Patton reached out to the area museums to all come together and participate with the Smithsonian Magazine’s popular “Museum Day” on September 17.
“The idea of a county museum weekend was given to me by David Jones and the Guntersville Historical Society. All of the area museums not only loved the idea, but the group decided to form an official alliance as a way to recognize and support each other’s endeavors. Communicating and meeting regularly will also give us an opportunity to collaborate on programs and projects.”
The participating museums are the Albertville Museum, located at 101 W. Main Street; the Arab Historical Village, located at 844 Shoal Creek Trail; the Boaz Legacy Museum, located at 112 N. Broad St.; the KDS DAR School Museum and Archives, located at 6077 Main St. in Grant; the Guntersville Depot, located on Greenwood St in Guntersville.; the Montgomery Gilbreath House, located at 353 Blount Ave. in Guntersville, and the Guntersville Museum, located at 1215 Rayburn Ave.
The special hours at all participating museums throughout the weekend are 10:00 am – 5:00 pm on Saturday, Sept. 17, and 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18.
During the Museum Weekend, visitors and locals alike are encouraged to visit all seven museums, sign in, take a photo and upload to Facebook or Instagram and tag each museum. Admission to all museums during the weekend are free and will include special events, activities, refreshments, and prizes. There will be a grand prize drawing from everyone who visits all museums during the weekend. A trip for two to Washington, DC to visit the national museums of the Smithsonian will be awarded by Marshall County Sports and Tourism.
For more information, please visit any of the Facebook pages for the museums and search for the Museum Weekend event page.
