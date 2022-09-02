On Friday morning, the Albertville City Schools Board of Education voted to approve the budget for the 2023 fiscal year.
Chief School Financial Officer Christy Mead first reviewed the budget before the school board during a special called meeting Wednesday. As of this week, total enrollment for ACS was 5,719 students, down slightly from last school year’s 5,777 starting number, with 601 staff and employees.
Total expenditures are projected to be $94,599,493.31, which is higher than usual due to federal COVID-19 relief ESSER II and ESSER III funds, Mead said.
“Remember $15 [million] of that is your ESSER, and you got another $4 [million] for ESSER II,” she said. “So our budget isn’t consistently $94 [million], it’s usually around $60 [million] or 70 [million].”
Total outstanding debt in the budget is approximately $55 million. Some of that will be paid off as early as 2024 with the last payout currently scheduled for the year 2039. Superintendent Boyd English noted that total debt has declined by nearly $18 million since he took office in January 2018.
Total revenues are projected to be nearly $10 million less than expenditures at $84,994,729.88, which will leave the system with an overall ending balance of $31,480,135.75 by Sept. 30, 2023. Of the total revenues, nearly $43 million will come from State sources, $27 million from federal, $14 million from local and $438,000 from other sources.
With a projected average monthly expense of $4,206,116.92, Mead said the system should have more than three months operating reserve at the end of the fiscal year with $13,944,953 left in the General Fund. The State requires all schools to have a least one month’s.
“A three-month reserve is very strong in this state,” English said. ”... So I’m very, very proud that we’re in the financial state that we’re in.”
Also during this week’s meetings, the board:
• Approved the job description for a special education transition coach.
• Approved the following personnel items:
A. Retirements/resignations
1. Lisa Patterson, resigning as elementary teacher system-wide, effective Sept. 9 .
2. Ashley Simpson, resigning as CNP worker at AES, effective Sept. 1.
B. Employments
1. Ginger Quebrado, library aide at AIS (replacing Jezzabel Munoz), effective Sept. 6.
C. Volunteers
1. Anthony Burgess, volunteer flag football coach at AHS, effective Sept. 2-May 26, 2023.
D. Supplement assignments
1. Brandi Randall, blog/newsletter at AKPK (replacing Ellen Sims), effective Aug. 31.
2. Mary Killion, leadership team at AHS (replacing Anastasia Beasley), effective Sept. 2.
E. Other
1. Dianna Adams, to receive an additional $250 for the technology team supplement, paid by AES funds, effective Sept. 2-May 31, 2023.
2. Crystal King, to receive an additional $250 for the technology team supplement, paid by AES funds, effective Sept. 2-May 31, 2023.
• Approved the following independent contracts:
1. Christopher Sherman, independent contract to serve as bass drum instructor at AHS, to be paid and not to exceed $1,500 from AHS Band funds, effective Sept. 20-Nov. 1.
2. Noah Garrett, independent contract to serve as visual instructor at AHS, to be paid and not to exceed $3,000 from AHS Band funds, effective Sept. 20-1.
3. Jeremy Stovall, independent contract to serve as a judge on Sept. 24 at AHS for the Northeast Alabama Marching Invitational, to be paid and not to exceed $400 from AHS band funds.
4. Pam Smith, independent contract to serve as a judge on Sept. 24 at AHS for the Northeast Alabama Marching Invitational, to be paid and not to exceed $400 from AHS band funds.
5. David Raney, independent contract to serve as a judge on Sept. 24, 2022 at AHS for the Northeast Alabama Marching Invitational, to be paid and not to exceed $400 from AHS band funds.
6. Mary Bates, independent contract to serve as a judge on Sept. 24, 2022 at AHS for the Northeast Alabama Marching Invitational, to be paid and not to exceed $400 from AHS band funds.
7. Christopher Moore, independent contract to serve as a judge on Sept. 24 at AHS for the Northeast Alabama Marching Invitational, to be paid and not to exceed $400 from AHS band funds.
8. Noelle Stovall, independent contract to serve as a judge on Sept. 24, 2022 at AHS for the Northeast Alabama Marching Invitational, to be paid and not to exceed $400 from AHS band funds.
9. Regina Raney, independent contract to serve as a judge on Sept. 24, 2022 at AHS for the Northeast Alabama Marching Invitational, to be paid and not to exceed $400 from AHS band funds.
10. Amy Hagler, independent contract to serve as a judge on Sept. 24, 2022 at AHS for the Northeast Alabama Marching Invitational, to be paid and not to exceed $400 from AHS band funds.
11. David Waters, independent contract to serve as a judge on Sept. 24, 2022 at AHS for the Northeast Alabama Marching Invitational, to be paid and not to exceed $400 from AHS band funds.
12. Barry Galloway, independent contract to serve as an announcer on Sept. 24 at AHS for the Northeast Alabama Marching Invitational, to be paid and not to exceed $400 from AHS band funds.
13. Eddie Cox, independent contract to serve as additional support for student enrollment residency verification as determined by ACS Board policy, to be paid and not to exceed $3,400 from BOE, effective Aug. 21-31.
14. Eddie Cox, independent contract to serve as additional support for student enrollment residency verification as determined by ACS Board policy, to be paid and not to exceed $24,000 from BOE, effective Sept. 1-Aug. 30, 2023.
Accept the following quote of $8,628 that includes a trade-in of $500 for old equipment from Thompson Sound Inc. to upgrade the football field sound system.
• Approved the following bids:
1. Bid 21-349 - New Academy of Career and Technical Education to low bidder, First Team Construction, for base bid of $10,898,300 and reject all alternates.
2. Bid 21-349A- New band facility at the Coliseum to low bidder, Carmon Construction Inc., for base did of $6,228,844, accept alternate No. 3 for $137,000 and reject all other alternates.
• Approved AHS FCCLA/Culinary group to travel to Orlando, Fla., April 21-25, 2023 for a culinary competition, Behind the Seeds tour, and Career forum and Celebrity Chef.
