MONTGOMERY — The absentee voting period for the May 24 Primary Election began on March 30, 2022.
Ahead of the May 24 Primary Election, Secretary Merrill would like to remind Alabama voters that there are 21 days left to apply for an absentee ballot by mail. Voters will have an additional two days to apply for an absentee ballot by hand.
Absentee ballot applications can be downloaded online or requested by visiting or calling the local Absentee Election Manager’s office. Voters may also contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at (334) 242-7210 to request an absentee ballot application.
Important absentee voting deadlines are listed below:
May 17, 2022: The last day that absentee ballot applications can be returned by mail.
May 19, 2022: The last day that absentee ballot applications can be returned by hand.
May 23, 2022: The last day to return absentee ballots by hand to the Absentee Election Manager.
May 24, 2022: Absentee ballots must be returned by mail to the Absentee Election Manager no later than noon.
Voters who are eligible to vote pursuant to the Uniformed and Overseas Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) will have until May 24, 2022 to postmark an absentee ballot.
If you have any questions or concerns, contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at 334-242-7210.
