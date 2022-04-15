A group of Marshall County residents addressed the County Commission Wednesday asking for one thing: to fix their road.
Susan Vanderburg spoke on the group’s behalf requesting the commission add Shin Point Road to the county’s road maintenance list and take responsibility for its upkeep.
Vanderburg said the roughly half-mile dirt road, which is in the county’s District 2, has been in such disrepair that mail delivery, garbage trucks and first responders will not travel on it. Another resident said she was unable to get homeowners insurance due to the state of the road.
“Our quality of life and safety depends on you,” Vanderburg said to the commission.
Vanderburg argued the road should be considered a county road by prescription — since it has been used by the public for more than 20 years— and by deed since the county had, at one point, paved the road for use by the public.
“It clearly states in the first line of the deed that it was hand-paved by Marshall County for the use of a public road,” she said. “Therefore it would appear it was accepted by Marshall County.”
District 2 Commissioner Rick Watson said he had reached out to various organizations for guidance about the road but was told there was nothing the county could do since it was not on the official inventory. On top of that, it was legally declared a private road in a lawsuit nearly 30 years ago.
County Attorney Clint Maze said a lawsuit complaint was brought against the county by Willard Collins and Maurice White concerning Shin Point Road in 1993. At the resolution of that suit in 1995, the judge in the case declared the road to be private. Since nothing legally has changed since then, it remains a non-public road, Maze said.
“We still have a binding court decision that says you can’t spend public money [on the road],” he argued. “It is at this moment illegal for the commission to even spend $5.”
With the exception of one resident present at the meeting, the others, when asked by Maze, said they had bought property on Shin Point Road after the 1995 court decision.
However, Vanderburg argued that homeowners shouldn’t have to research past lawsuits when buying a property and that when she checked the county’s website before buying her home, Shin Point was listed as a county road.
If the commissioners could not vote to add the road to the maintenance list, Vanderburg implored them to help her and the other residents find some type of solution.
The discussion ended when another of the residents in the crowd, referring to McKenny Road which is paved with only a single residence at the end of it, asked Commissioner Watson, “Who do we have to be friends with to get our road fixed?”
Watson ignored that question but did say the road was on his maintenance list, which he “inherited” when he took office and did not personally designate.
