Asbury High School students saw the aftermath of a car crash at school April 21. Some of the students died, some received varying types and severity of injuries, while others were arrested for causing the accident.
Thankfully for all involved it was nothing more than a mock crash complete with students volunteering to be made up to look like they suffered injuries.
No one was truly arrested and no one died.
“The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t want the Class of 2023 going out in a crash,” said Sheriff Phil Sims.
“We conducted this mock crash event to send a hard-hitting reminder to students and parents of the dangers and consequences of unsafe driving behaviors, such as drinking and driving, driving while distracted, driving at unsafe speeds and not buckling up prior to prom and at the end of the school year.
“We want to encourage parents about the importance of having ongoing conversations with their children to set their own family driving rules and reinforce teen driving laws.”
The vehicles used in the mock crash were vehicles involved in real crashes earlier. The demolished cars were set up Friday on school grounds, allowing the entire student body to watch the demonstration.
Students volunteered to act as crash victims and drivers.
“Traffic crashes are the second leading cause of death behind suicide for Alabama teens due to inexperience, risk-taking distractions and poor seat belt compliance,” Sims said. “The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is urging parents to set a good example when driving and talk to their teens about the danger of poor driving habits.”
First responders from the Sheriff’s Office, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Marshall EMS, Marshall County EMA, Northeast Community College EMS Department, Marshall County Coroner’s Office and The Alabama Association of School Resource Officers (TAASRO) provided emergency response vehicles and manpower to work the “wreck.”
Students were able to see how first responders and emergency workers conduct rescue efforts in real time, Sims said.
