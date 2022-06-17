This is an opinion column.
It’s been 20 years since Chris Garmon’s era ended as Crossville’s head football coach.
Coach Garmon’s final team finished 5-5, the only non-winning record in his nine-year tenure from 1994-2002. Chris guided the Lions to seven straight state playoff berths from 1994-2000, with his 2000 squad reaching the Class 2A state quarterfinals.
In 2000, I dare say no one predicted Crossville would grow to a Class 5A school, which has been its classification since 2016. Another thing no one predicted was the CHS head coaching position would become a revolving door after the Garmon era.
Jeff Pugh (2003-04), Danny Smith (2005), Keith Garner (2006-08), Bill Smith (2009-10), Trey Pike (2011), Robi Coker (2012), Brian Clowdis (2013-15), Miles Holcomb (2016-17), Dusty Darnell (2018-20) and Josh Taylor (2021) have all served stints as the top Lion over the last 20 years.
Coach Taylor, who lives in Springville, and his staff suffered through an 0-10 campaign last fall while working to rebuild the program despite rumors it was going to disband. The coaches dedicated themselves to increasing the roster size, making a special effort to encourage Hispanic student-athletes to give football a try.
CHS is a Hispanic-majority school, and participation by Hispanic boys and girls is essential to the success of the Lions’ entire athletic program.
Two weeks ago, Coach Taylor resigned to accept an assistant coaching position at 7A Spain Park in Hoover. Faced with hiring the third head coach during his tenure as principal/athletic director, Jon Peppers turned to assistant coach Riley Edwards, who won the trust of the players during his two years on the Lions’ staff.
The DeKalb County Board of Education approved Coach Edwards’ new role during its Tuesday meeting in Rainsville.
My friends on the CHS faculty tell me the kids love Coach Edwards. He works with male and female athletes in the strength and conditioning program. Through his efforts, the school’s weight room was renovated and updated, including the installation of a new, safer floor designed by PLAE.
Riley is certified in the field of strength and conditioning and has spoken at conferences. He’s well-respected in that field. His leadership helped Crossville earn the distinction Program of Excellence for the 2022-24 period from the National High School Strength Coaches Association.
When Coach Peppers informed me about Riley’s hiring, one of my first thoughts was I hope my sons James (entering third grade at Crossville Elementary) and Brady (entering first grade) get to play for him someday. I hope Coach Edwards is the leader who brings much-needed stability back to CHS football.
Coach Edwards spent the majority of his teaching and coaching career at Collinsville, his alma mater. His late father, Johnnie Mack, is a legend in Collinsville and DeKalb County. Johnnie Mack was a role model for Riley and countless others on how a teacher/coach should positively impact the lives of students.
Riley’s wife, Miranda, is the daughter of another DeKalb County coaching legend, retired Plainview boys basketball coach Terry Mitchell, who knows a thing or two about winning games and championships.
A Christian, Coach Edwards shared this Facebook post after taking over at CHS: “I spent a lot of time praying over this and discussing with the people I consider my coaching mentors and asking for their prayers as well. This will be my third year at Crossville High School and I look forward to continuing the work there that has already been started. Thank you Crossville for trusting me with this opportunity to be a part of your student-athletes’ high school experience.”
If you’re a Crossville student, alumni, faculty member or fan, I’m certain Coach Edwards would appreciate encouragement, prayers and support for himself, his players and his staff as they march toward the 2022 season.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
