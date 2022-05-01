The Sand Mountain area’s softball teams will put their seasons on the line next week, with area softball tournaments getting underway.
The Top-2 teams from each area will advance to the following week’s Regional Tournament, which has added incentive this season, with each of Sand Mountain’s 10 teams playing at SMPA in Albertville should they advance.
Just two teams, Douglas and Geraldine, will play host to this year’s area tournaments, with the other eight schools all hitting the road.
The 5A Area 13 tournament at Douglas is expected to be one of the most hotly contested, with three playoff-caliber teams battling it out for two spots.
Douglas and Sardis tied for the regular season title, then saw the Eagles win the coin flip to determine who would host the tournament. The coin toss also may play a factor in who advances, with Douglas getting to face Crossville in their opening game, while Boaz and Sardis will play each other in the other opening round game. The Lions, who reached the State Tournament a season ago, earned a sweep of the Pirates during the regular season, including a narrow 3-2 win in the regular season area finale to force the coin toss with Douglas.
That tournament is set to begin on Monday at 4 p.m. with both opening round games, an elimination game and the semifinals Tuesday. Play concludes on Thursday starting at 2 p.m. with an elimination game followed by the championship round.
Geraldine is the other team to host a tournament this year, earning the right for the 3A Area 12 tournament after going 5-1 in area games, and 22-9 on the year.
The Bulldogs will open play on Monday at 3 p.m., following the 1 p.m. game between Glencoe and Hokes Bluff.
3A Area 12 will get things done in just two days, with an elimination game on Monday at 5 p.m., then the tournament wrapping up on Tuesday with play starting at 1 p.m. with the semifinals, followed by an elimination game, then the championship round at 5 p.m.
The rest of the Sand Mountain region will hit the road, including Albertville, who faces at tall task in 7A Area 7, and will travel to Sparkman.
The Aggies will take on the host Senators at 4 p.m. Depending on results from the first game, Albertville will either play gain Monday at 6 p.m. in an elimination game, or on Tuesday in the semifinals at 5 p.m. The finals for the tournament are scheduled for Thursday at 5 p.m.
Guntersville will play an opening-round game on Tuesday against Fairview after finishing as the 5A Area 14 runner-up to Brewer, in what is just a three-team area. The winner of that opening game, set for 2 p.m., advances to play the host Patriots at 4 p.m., with an elimination game to follow at 6 p.m. The finals will be played Wednesday starting at noon.
3A Area 14 is another loaded tournament, featuring last season’s 3A state champions in Plainview, along with another state qualifier in Fyffe.
Asbury faces the tough task of Plainview in the first game, set for 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, followed by Fyffe, the area runner-up, taking on Sylvania. The winners of those two games will meet at 6 p.m. to determine the first finalist.
3A Area 14 is another two-day tournament, with back-to-back elimination games starting at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, and the championship round slated to start that night at 6 p.m.
West End will be the No. 2 seed in the 2A Area 11 tournament that will take place at Southeastern, starting on Tuesday. The Patriots will play Cleveland at 2 p.m., where a win would push them into the semifinals at 6 p.m. The tournament will take a day off, then conclude Thursday beginning at 2 p.m.
The full schedule of games for each area tournament is listed below, with all dates and times subject to change based on game length or any possible weather that may impact play. Please contact the host schools for questions regarding tickets or schedule changes.
Area Softball Schedules
7A Area 7 at Sparkman
Monday
Albertville vs Sparkman, 4 p.m.
Grissom vs Huntsville, 2 p.m.
Elimination Game, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Semifinals, 5 p.m.
Elimination Game, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Championship, 5 p.m.
5A Area 13 at Douglas
Monday
Crossville vs Douglas, 4 p.m.
Boaz vs Sardis, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Elimination Game, 4 p.m.
Semifinal, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Elimination Game, 2 p.m.
Championship, 4 p.m.
5A Area 14 at Brewer
Tuesday
Fairview vs Guntersville, 2 p.m.
Brewer vs Game 1 Winner, 4 p.m.
Elimination Game, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Championship, 12 p.m.
3A Area 12 at Geraldine
Monday
Glencoe vs Hokes Bluffs, 1 p.m.
Collinsville vs Geraldine, 3 p.m.
Elimination Game, 5 p.m.
Tuesday
Semifinals, 1 p.m.
Elimination Game, 3 p.m.
Championship, 5 p.m.
3A Area 14 at Plainview
Tuesday
Asbury vs Plainview, 2:30 p.m.
Sylvania vs Fyffe, 4 p.m.
Semifinals, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Elimination Game, 2:30 p.m.
Elimination Game, 4 p.m.
Championship, 6 p.m.
2A Area 11 at Southeastern
Tuesday
Locust Fork vs Southeastern, 12 p.m.
Cleveland vs West End, 2 p.m.
Elimination Game, 4 p.m.
Semifinals, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Elimination Game, 2 p.m.
Championship, 4 p.m.
