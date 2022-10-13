ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Albertville Police investigated one of the most unusual attempted murder cases Tuesday night.
According to Assistant Chief John Amos, officers responded to the Carlin Street area of town for a report of an assault involving weapons at about 9 p.m.
Upon arrival officers discovered Roy Errol Patterson Jr., 38, suffering from injuries to his torso caused by an arrow from a crossbow.
Patterson was treated on scene by Albertville Fire and Rescue personnel and later airlifted to Huntsville Hospital with what were considered life-threatening injuries.
“This is a first for me and for many I’ve spoken to in the past few days,” Amos said. “None of us have ever worked an assault with a crossbow case before.”
Detectives responding to the scene determined Caleb Matthew Spurlin, 32, of Albertville, was Patterson’s roommate and was the perpetrator of the assault. He was arrested on the scene without incident.
Spurlin has been charged with attempted murder and is currently housed in the Marshall County Jail under a $250,000 bond.
“It appears Mr. Patterson and Mr. Spurlin got into an argument of some sort and it rose to where Mr. Spurlin grabbed a crossbow and shot Mr. Patterson,” Amos said. “It seems to be a really clear-cut case from what the detectives said.
“The weapon used was very unorthodox. The cause of the shooting was pretty simple in that it stemmed from an argument.”
Patterson remains in Huntsville Hospital. His condition was unknown Thursday morning, but Amos said at last check, Patterson was expected to recover from his injuries.
