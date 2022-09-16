Cassey Lasseter’s world turned upside down April 2 when her 14-year-old son was killed in a hit-and-run accident near their Geraldine home.
Since then, Cassey and her family have worked hard to turn the grief of losing Harley Lasseter into something positive.
Lasseter was killed when the 2003 Honda CH-80 motorcycle he was driving was hit from behind by a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Tyler Blaise Wilbanks, 22, of Sylvania, who police say left the scene.
Wilbanks was arrested a few days following the accident and charged with manslaughter and felony leaving the scene of an accident.
Cassey said Harley loved seemingly everyone … it didn’t matter their age or gender, status in life, or if they believed in God.
“He loved and he loved big,” Cassey said of Harley.
“We didn’t realize the magnitude of how much he loved until after he was gone. We’ve had students reach out from DeKalb, Etowah and Marshall counties. Some of them have been struggling with hard times in life. Harley helped them through. It is so overwhelming.
“He was only 14 and we look at what an impact he made. It makes me wonder what we are doing with our lives. Why aren’t we loving like that?”
Cassey said the town of Geraldine and Geraldine High School have been amazing with their support of the Lasseter family.
“Harley only went to Geraldine for a little over a year,” Cassey said. “He wanted to play ball there and we were able to get a house and move there.
“Harley worked so hard to be able to become a Bulldog. For the little while he was at that school, he made a big impact.”
In return, the students got together to create Harley’s Place, an outdoor space where they can gather, study, eat lunch or meditate.
“The students got together to make Harley’s Place happen,” Cassey said.
“Morales Nursery donated a lot of flowers and plants. I think the students plan to add onto Harley’s Place regularly.”
Cassey said without the love and support of family, friends, and even strangers touched by Harley, she wouldn’t be able to cope.
“There are so many people to thank, I just don’t know where to begin,” she said. “I can’t thank every one of them individually … I’m sure there are some I would miss.
“It takes a village to get us where we are today. The town of Geraldine is awesome. They pulled together to put on so many events in Harley’s memory.”
Lover of sports
Harley was competitive by nature and enjoyed being part of the school’s football and basketball teams.
“Harley was an outstanding young man,” said Michael Davis, head football coach, and Jeremy Smith, head basketball coach in a statement. “He was an everyday example of honor and integrity. His positive attitude was conveyed through his charming smile.
“He was a very active student, competing as part of our football and basketball teams. If he was not competing, and there was any opportunity for him to wear purple and white, he was there as a fan to support it. He would always be there to cheer people on at any time he could.”
During the first home football game of the season, the Geraldine Bulldogs presented Cassey with a framed jersey bearing Harley’s player number 77.
“Harley will be a bulldog forever,” she said. “I can only imagine his facial expressions as he watched down from heaven onto the field tonight.
“He loved each and every player on his team, no matter if they won or lost. I’m so proud to see his name live on and him be honored.
“They retired his number. To me, he’ll ways be #77.”
Making a difference
Cassey and Harley’s family has set up the Love Like Harley Facebook page to share stories of who Harley was and how the accident has impacted everyone he knew.
Harley is survived by his mother, brother, Dawson (Hailey) Lasseter, sister, Alyiah Martin, and brother, Noah Lasseter.
“Since April 2nd, a lot has changed,” his sister-in-law Hailey wrote.
“Every day gets a little harder without Harley here. But the impact he made when he left this world tops all of the bad.
“Harley changed many lives. The testimonies I have heard from some of the people changed by Harley’s death has moved mountains. Being at Air Force basic training when Harley passed was not ideal for anyone, but the people he changed weren’t only in Alabama. I had multiple girls come to me and explain that knowing my brother-in-law from what I had told them, they knew how amazing of a person he was.
“It brought more of the girls to church on Sunday to learn about God. They told me on multiple occasions that they wanted to get closer to God because of the way Harley perceived himself as a Christian. Even when I couldn’t be home, there were people from my past jobs who attended his funeral and were saved because of him … because every time they had seen Harley, he was spreading joy.
“He continues to change people’s lives and push Gods words”
Family members say time without Harley means good days and bad days. But knowing how many of his friends and others have been saved, baptized or impacted in other ways is a comfort and a blessing.
“We tend to question more as time goes on,” Hailey said.
“Why? How come he had to go so soon? We will never know, but we do know we will see him again.
“After he passed, many of his friends got saved because of his accident. He loved the Lord and he wanted everyone to love the Lord he did.
“At his funeral a pastor told us if we give our life to the Lord like Harley did, we will see him again, and when we see him again, there will never be a day we will have to go without him in Heaven.
“After that at the funeral, 50-60 hands went up saying they wanted to give their life to God.
“They wanted to love the Lord like Harley did. Harley has changed so many lives.
“Not only did those people get saved, but the community also held a birthday bash for Harley and on that day his 9-year old little brother Noah got saved. He told us, ‘what better day to get saved than on my brothers birthday?’ That day Heaven was loud. Harley got to watch Jesus write his baby brother’s name in the Lamb Book of Life.
“Sometimes it’s hard to wonder why Harley had to die for these people to give their life to God. But you soon have to understand Harley is an angel. He was an angel on Earth. Needless to say, Harley’s legacy didn’t end the day he passed away, but it grew stronger the day he left us.
“He continues to change people’s lives and push God’s words. His name will forever live on.”
