Nettie Mae Greer
Albertville
Nettie Mae Greer, 99, of Albertville, died Nov. 9, 2021, at her home.
Graveside services were Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Marshall Memorial Gardens with Bro. David Socha officiating. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her daughter, Karen Gipson; sons, Charles “Sonny” Greer (Rita), and Clifford Greer (Becky); seven grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
William Munoz
Boaz
William Munoz, 27, of Boaz, passed away recently at Marshall Medical Center South.
His funeral service was Friday, November 12, 2021, at The Chapel of The Holy Cross. The Rev. Raul Bedoya officiated the service. Burial was at Memory Hill Cemetery. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his parents, Rogelio Munoz and Leticia Jimenez; grandparents, Lucio Marcelino and Piedad Jimenez; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Albertville Memorial Chapel Directing
Lisa Keener
Crossville
Lisa Keener, 57, of Crossville, died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Riverview Regional Medical Center.
Her funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Rev. Junior Croft will officiate the service. Visitation will be from 11:30 until 2 before the service.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Keener; son, Brandon Keener; daughter, Savannah Keener; brother, Thomas Brown; four nephews; aunts, Janice Holliday (Travis) and Ann Sessions; and uncle, R aoger Hughes (Charlotte,).
Mary Ellen Bermel
Boaz
Mary Ellen Bermel, 63, of Boaz, died Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at UAB Medical Center.
The family has chosen cremation. No formal services have been planned at this time. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her husband, Rick Bermel; and children, Jeremy Bermel, Jo Bermel and Jen Bermel (Kim).
Rayburn “Hal” Jolley
Albertville
Rayburn “Hal” Jolley, 65, of Albertville, died Nov. 10, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
A memorial service will be Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Jolley; daughter, Nicole Rogers; sons, Joe Jolley (Ashley) and Clint Jolley (Miranda); sisters, Brenda Crawford (Van) and Linda Mardis (Kenny); and four grandchildren.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
