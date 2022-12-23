SECTION, Ala. — Geraldine capitalized on a strong fourth quarter to subdue Sylvania 66-48 on Wednesday night in the varsity boys semifinals of the Sand Mountain Tournament.
The Bulldogs (9-5) posted their fifth win in a row. They met Class 3A, No. 1 and area rival Plainview in the finals Thursday night.
Geraldine led 21-18, 35-33 and 48-42 at the quarter breaks. The Dogs outscored the Rams 18-6 in the final period.
“We played much better in the second half,” GHS head coach Jeremy Smith said. “We got lost several times in the first half defensively, but the boys adjusted and were able to hold them to just five field goals in the second half.
“I thought we moved the ball well in the second half against their zone and were able to get some open shots as a result of our patience. We are excited to be in the finals of this historic tournament.”
Jaxon Colvin powered Geraldine with a double-double of 26 points and 13 rebounds. He dished out three assists.
Connor Johnson closed with 17 points and four assists. Redick Smith got four points, five rebounds and four assists, and Jayse Cook contributed four points and eight boards.
Josh Scott paced Sylvania with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Logan Wilks scored 16.
Plainview 68,
Fyffe 51
The Bears owned leads of 19-10, 39-20 and 59-35 at the rest stops in Wednesday’s other varsity boys semifinal.
Jonah Williams topped Plainview with five 3-pointers and 19 points. Luke Smith scored 12 and Dylan Haymon 10.
Brodie Willoughby was Fyffe’s leading scorer with 10. Eli Carter got nine and Carter Wilborn and Cooper Cox seven each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.