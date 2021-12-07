Jamie Garrison wants to see change in his neighborhood.
Garrison, a resident of Reedy Circle, brought his concerns to the Boaz City Council Monday night over a nearby wood processing facility. He and other neighbors have complained in the past over the noise made by the Parallel 33 Lumber plant and its grinding machinery but on Monday, Garrison brought new concerns over particulates being spewed into the air.
“My truck sat at my home for two or three days and when I got into it, you could write yout name in the dust all over it,” Garrison said.
“All that dust and stuff is collecting on our cars, roofs and personal property. Anyone with any type of respiratory issue won’t have anything but trouble.
“You can stand in my front yard and see the stuff come out of a pipe into the air.”
Parallel 33 is a mill that specializes in repurposing “rejects” and other scrap pieces wood into usable boards by “finger jointing” the pieces together.
Garrison said the noise made by the plant can be deafening at times and the plant only idles a short time on Sundays.
“At night, I lay in bed and hear the steady grinding of that machine,” he said. “You have to put a fan on or just deal with it and hope to get some sleep.”
Boaz City Attorney Christie Knowles said the plant is situated on land zoned for business use. City leaders have tried enforcing a noise ordinance to get the noise reduced, but have not gotten the results desired.
“We’ve had lots of talks with the operators,” Knowles said. “They have spent lots of money out there but the problem just isn’t solved. They have built a berm to buffer the sound. They have built walls and a roof over the machinery and are in the process of putting up insulation to deaden the sound.”
Knowles urged Garrison to call the Alabama Department of Environmental Management to find out if the business had an air permit and if so, see if they were in violation of the permit.
“The residents have a cause of action as well,” she said. “It won’t hurt for you to come together with your neighbors for a private cause of action and hire your own attorney.”
Knowles pledged to continue working with the business to find a permanent solution and Mayor David Dyar said he would keep Garrison up to date with developments.
Garrison brought a second noise issue before the city council.
He complained of a resident setting off Tannerite in an area near Bruce Road, a residential area filled with many elderly residents including his parents.
“This guy is arrogant,” Garrison said. “He’s blowing this stuff off at 11:30 at night. I hear it at my house and it makes me stand straight up in the bed.
“I can’t imagine what his neighbors hear.”
Garrison said the resident -whom he did not identify publicly – lives on a piece of land not in the city limits. However, he said all the property surrounding his land is within the city limits.
“What he’s doing doesn’t stop at his property line,” Garrison said. “It impacts everyone in the neighborhood and beyond.
“That type of concussion will damage storm windows. And my father lives out there. He’s had a heart attack and is not in the best health. If this man setting off Tannerite causes him to have another heart attack, it isn’t going to be pretty.”
Tannerite is legal to purchase and shoot, said Boaz Police Chief Michael Abercrombie. It is sold in ¼, ½ and pound targets and is set off by shooting at the targets from at least 100 yards away, according to the Tannerite.com webpage.
Tannerite binary targets fall under the dame federal laws as black powder and other explosives that are exempt for sporting purposes from federal regulations of commercial explosives in their unmixed form.
Garrison claims the man shoots Tannerite frequently, sometimes two or three times a day and generally a few times monthly.
“This guy is arrogant,” Garrison said. “We are talking about the wellbeing of folks out there. We can’t be splitting hairs on an ordinance.
“What he’s doing is totally uncalled for.
“You have to get it handled and handle it quick.”
Knowles again pledged to look into the matter but said due to the property not being within the city limits, city officials may not be able to offer much assistance.
Abercrombie said his staff forwards complaints to the county.
Finally, Sandra and James Young, residents of the 500 block of East Henderson Road, brought concerns over speeding to the council.
The couple said they are “terrified” of allowing their grandchildren to go to the mailbox and an elderly relative living in the home loves being outside, but speeding drivers cause concern.
“It happens over and over again,” Sandra said. “We’ve lived here for about six years. It is so dangerous.
“I would hate to see someone get hurt out there before something is done.”
Over the past weekend, a speeding driver took out a culvert, several mailboxes and landed in the couple’s driveway. When James went to replace his mailbox Sunday, he was fearful for his safety due to speeding drivers, which include large semis at times.
“People were just flying by,” James said.
“We just want something to encourage people to slow down.”
Abercrombie said he would issue stepped up patrols and install the city’s speed radar trailer in the neighborhood to bring attention to speeds.
“We’ll write as many tickets as we can in the area for speeding,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.