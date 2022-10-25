Billy Droze knows how to put on a high-energy, engaging and entertaining show.
Droze and his band, Kentucky Blue, returned to Huntsville’s Von Braun Center Friday night to be part of Jim Parker’s Songwriter Showcase.
Instead of Parker’s typical songwriters in the round format, Droze and his band gave the audience a lively show, blending his signature bluegrass sound with a country and gospel flair.
Joined by bandmates Greg Martin on bass, James Seliga on mandolin, and Mike Sumner on banjo, Droze shared his love of songwriting, music and his family with an unexpected, yet healthy dose of comedy.
“We are like family,” Droze said of his bandmates. “It’s a brotherhood. At the end of the day, we are brothers.”
Martin agreed.
“I’ve been with the band for about five years now,” he said. “We’re all family. The best part of that is it allows us to give input on songs and music.”
The entire band collaborated on their latest hit, “Cry My Life Away.” Droze said it was written on the front porch of the studio with each band member giving input and suggestions.
“We are like a bunch of brothers, but we are able to get along while we travel and when we write music together,” Martin joked.
Droze peppered his show with memories of his late father, Bob, and their performing together. Bob, who died earlier this year, was a country and gospel singer in his own right.
He sang a song entitled “Hiding Teardrops In My Heart” in honor of his father.
Droze also shared stories of growing up on Sand Mountain, the 10th of 12 siblings. His guitar bears an in-memoriam to his sister, Erika, who was murdered several years ago. While Droze doesn’t talk much about that experience, he does sing a song he wrote to her when he can “stomach it,” entitled “You Never Know.”
“I know she’s with our maker, walking the streets paved with gold,” Droze said of Erika.
He often performs with his wife, Marija, however, she was on a long-overdue trip to visit her family in her native Lithuania.
Droze, playing “Super Dad” for the duration of her vacation, shared the stage with three of his four children. Mayla, 3, joined Droze on stage and sat in a chair near him before getting up to hug his leg and watch him play.
Timothy, 8, and Nicholas, 11, joined Mayla on stage near the end of his show. Two-year-old Elena was backstage asleep. During much of the show, his children sat in the wings with family members watching Droze perform.
Meeting a mentor
Jim Parker began his songwriting career in 1961. He spent from 1975 to 1985 in Nashville writing music, meeting many talented artists.
He moved to Huntsville where he began an open-mic show, eventually meeting Steve Maples, the CEO of the Von Braun Center. Maples invited Parker to play at the VBC Playhouse.
“We started that in 2005 and I already have nine dates booked for 2023,” Parker said.
“The show grew because I would invite people I was familiar with that had written hits -platinum and gold hits – for artists like Ringo Starr, Barbra Streisand, Garth Brooks and Faith Hill, that caliber of singers. I’ve been blessed from there. I’ve got a list of 400 songwriters who would like to be on my show. It a good thing to have.”
Parker said he first heard about Droze from Droze’s sister, Linda. She told Parker about Droze moving to Nashville.
“He was very, very young,” Parker said. “I didn’t think it was time for me to write with him.”
A few years later Droze call Parker and asked to meet. They did, and the outcome was a song.
“We wrote a song together the first time we sat down,” Parker said. “Our chemistry is a lot like my chemistry with John Anderson. We’ve written so many great songs.
“Billy and John are more like brothers to me.
“I know I’m old. I’m old enough to be Billy’s grandfather.”
Parker said music knows no type of boundary, be it age, gender or music genre.
“When you meet someone with the same malady like I have – it’s a genetic disorder called creativity,” Parker joked.
“That’s the kind of person you want to sit down with and write with.
“It is about a love of creativity. It is something you have to do.
“Mark Allen Barnett says you don’t choose music, music chooses you. And I believe that.”
During Friday’s show, Parker joined Droze on stage to perform a fan favorite hit, “Chicken Truck.” With lyrics of “chicken truck, behind it I got stuck, chicken truck, just my luck,” the song evokes chuckles of understanding from crowd members from North Alabama where chicken farms and processing plants are numerous.
About Droze
Born in Lafayette, Louisiana in 1986, the 10th of 12 children, Billy Ryan Droze grew up in Alabama knowing that music was his life as far back as he can remember.
“It’s as if I was inserted with a computer chip that made my life revolve around music,” he said.
But the reason is just as likely the influence of his father, Bob Droze, a dedicated country, gospel, and bluegrass musician. Billy was on stage with his dad by the time he was 4 years old and spent his childhood singing with him everywhere from churches to bluegrass festivals to honky-tonks, developing a passion for traditional country, gospel, and roots music that has influenced him ever since.
He learned to play guitar when he was 12, and as a teenager would perform anywhere, anytime, for anyone who would listen, sometimes walking miles down country roads, carrying his guitar, just for the chance to play a few songs.
By the time he was 16, Bob Droze moved to Texas and Billy followed him there, spending a year or so playing with his band. Then after rambling around Texas for a while, Billy decided it was time to move to Nashville, where he has lived ever since. Continuing to play anywhere he could, and constantly honing his skills as a song smith and musician, Billy steadily expanded his ever-growing fan base. Singing lead for Grammy-winning Shenandoah (using the name Billy Ryan) for several tours, dramatically increased awareness of his musical talents in the Country, Americana, Bluegrass and Roots music industry.
Though signed by RCA/Sony BMG as an artist shortly after arriving in Nashville, that never developed into what he’d hoped for, Billy then focused on his songwriting while pursuing a solo career. He has also been a staff writer, with publishing deals that resulted in several significant cuts that include “You Never Know” – Darryl Worley, “Free Again” – Shenandoah, “That’s Why I Run” – Billy Yates (#1 in Europe), “Sunday Clothes” – Randy Kohrs,”Big Pain” -Marty Raybon, “Bottle Was a Bible” – Junior Sisk, “Her Memory Again” (#5 Bluegrass Today Chart) – Flatt Lonesome, “Like I Do” – Jamie O’neil, “I Know Better” (#1 Bluegrass Today Chart) – The Grascals, among others.
In response to a family tragedy and the need for a change of scenery, Billy decided to expand his horizons by booking a 13-city, nine-country tour of Eastern Europe to promote his third independent album, “Ready For The Ride.” Extremely well-received by fans and reviewers alike and earning him three #1 singles on the European Hot Disc charts, this tour also led him to Lithuania where he found his soul mate. And when he returned to the U.S. it was with his new wife, Marija (whose lovely voice blends perfectly with his). In addition, he has appeared in Country Weekly numerous times, as well as other magazines and websites in the U.S. and Europe and has had four major-network country music videos.
At only 35 years of age, Billy Droze has acquired the title of “hit songwriter” and has been touring and making music non-stop for more than a decade. This truly unique artist and highly prolific songwriter, with lyrics that dig deep into the heart of life, melodies and a guitar style that combine his traditional roots with a modern twist that’s all his own, and a voice so beautiful, earthy and sincere that every song gives you goose bumps, has already been solidly received by both fans, industry leaders and musical peers.
Billy’s No. 1 hits include:
“Kentucky Blue” #1
“Better with Time” #1 BTC
“Haunted by the Wind” #1 BTC
“My Fathers Son” #1 Power Source
“Coal Fed Train” #1 BTC
“Chain Gang” #1 BTC
“Till I Get Home” #1 BTGC
“When the Time Comes” #1 BTGC
And some honorable mentions:
“To Whom It May Concern” #2 BTC
“Raging Rivers” #4 BTC
Droze was awarded the Bluegrass Vocalist of the Year by The Josie Music Awards during a program Sunday night at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.
The Josie Music Awards is the largest, most respected, revered award, and prestigious events and association in the independent music industry. The Josie Music Awards “recognizes the talent of the independent artist.”
For more
To learn more about Billy Droze and Kentucky Blue, follow Billy on Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat. He also has a website, billydroze.com. On each platform are links to upcoming shows, merchandise and CDs for purchase.
