Over the past five seasons of high school girl’s basketball, the Trojans of Charles Henderson High School in Troy have been one of the gold standards across the state, continually making deep runs late into the postseason.
The Trojans captured the 2018 and 2020 titles, along with a trip to the Final Four last season and an Elite Eight berth in 2019, and once again find themselves playing late in the postseason this year, set to take on the Guntersville Wildcats today at 3 p.m. at Legacy Arena in Birmingham.
While those Charles Henderson teams relied on size to dominate opponents in the post, led by former No. 1 overall recruit Maori Davenport, who towered over opponents at 6-foot-4, this year’s Trojans are similar to the Wildcats: Not a ton of size, but using their quickness to disrupt on defense, then getting out on the break and letting it fly from the outside.
“Charles Henderson is much smaller this season than in past years - specifically the years they won the state title with Maori Davenport and girls like that - but they're fast and like to shoot threes,” according to Josh Boutwell, Sports Editor at the Troy Messenger. “The main girls to look out for are KK Hobdy (#15) and Madison Ousley (#33), both are sharpshooters and Hobdy is also good at slashing and driving to the basket and is a good passer and ball handler.”
Hobdy was named the Southeast Regional MVP, one of three Trojans to be named to the All-Tournament team. In the pair of games in Montgomery, Hobdy totaled 22 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and collected five steals. She sealed the MVP in the title game with a 16 point, 13 rebound double-double, along with three steals and three assists.
Ousley netted 23 points in the two games at Regionals, while freshman Takeiya Brockton chipped in with 18 points in the two wins.
A quick look at the Trojan lineup confirms that lack of size, with just two players listed at 5-foot-7 or taller, and the tallest player on the roster listed at 5-foot-9. Similar to Guntersville, the Trojans are a young team, with just two seniors and two juniors on the roster.
The Trojans head to Birmingham with a record of just 17-11, but like Guntersville, tested themselves with a number of tough games against larger opponents, as well as games against schools from outside Alabama. Also like Guntersville, the Trojans rely heavily on their starters and use a short bench, with just seven players seeing the floor in the Regional Final win, and three players playing 28-plus minutes in the championship game.
Since getting into the postseason, the Trojans have done it primarily on the defensive end, even with a loss in their area tournament finals to Greenville. The Trojans have held three of their five playoff opponents under 30 points, including limiting Talladega to 29 in the Regional Finals.
But the Trojans can turn up the offense when needed, scoring 66 against Pike Road in the first game at Regionals.
Today’s game is slated for a 3 p.m. start at the Legacy Arena, and for fans unable to attend will be carried locally on 95.9 FM out of Guntersville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.