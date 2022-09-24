BOAZ, Ala. — After playing to a 6-6 tie at the half, Southside outscored Boaz 35-14 in the second half en route to a 41-20 win Friday night at Dr. L.F. Corley, Jr. Stadium.
Southside running back Mason Teague rushed for 265 yards and four touchdowns. He had only 64 yards on the ground at the half but exploded, along with the Panther offense, in the second half.
Boaz squandered chances to score in the first quarter, three times driving inside the Southside 20 only to come away with three points.
The Pirates took the game’s first possession to the Panther 10 but missed a field goal.
On Southside’s first possession following the missed field goal, the Panthers were driving but Teague fumbled and Sean Baugh recovered for Boaz at the Southside 39.
Boaz would drive to the 13 before stalling and turning the ball over on downs.
Southside would go three and out and punt to Boaz and the Pirates would begin their first scoring drive from its 27.
The drive would get to the Southside 10 before stalling and Jose Arreguin came on to kick a 27-yard field goal 56 seconds into the second quarter to give Boaz a 3-0 lead.
Southside took its first lead with 4:46 remaining in the second quarter on a Teague 3-yard touchdown run. This capped a six-play, 60-yard drive. Abdullah Alabbasi missed to point after and Southside led 6-3.
Boaz took the ensuing possession and drove to the Southside 33 where facing fourth down Boaz coach Jeremy Sullivan elected to call on Arreguin to attempt a 50-yard field goal, which was good to tie the game at 6 with 11 seconds remaining in the half.
The 50-yard field goal was the longest in Boaz history. The previous longest field goal was 45 yards, set by three different players.
Southside came out in the second half and scored on two long drives on its first two possessions.
The first a four-play, 75-yard drive that was capped by a Brooks Nesmith 52-yard pass to Cody Roberts. Alabbasi kicked the PAT for a 13-6 lead with 10:40 left in the third.
After Boaz went three and out and punted, Southside needed only two plays for its next touchdown, which was the first of two 73-yard touchdown runs by Teague. Alabbasi’s extra point increased the lead to 20-6 with 6:49 left in the third.
On the ensuing possession, Boaz would drive from its 20 to the Southside 13 thanks in part to a 38-yard pass from Tyler Pierce to Jakai Hudgins. Boaz would eventually turn the ball over on downs at the nine.
Three plays into the possession, Nesmith was intercepted by Korbyn Pitts, who returned it 31 yards for a touchdown. Arreguin’s PAT cut the lead to 20-13 with 1:10 left in the third.
Southside would again increase the lead to two scores on the next possession, driving 70 yards, using 11 plays with Teague scoring on a 17-yard run. Alabbasi added the point after for a 27-13 lead with 9:25 left in the game.
Boaz would answer with an 80-yard drive that was capped by a Presley Fant 1-yard touchdown run with 6:49 left. Arreguin added the PAT to cut the lead to 27-20.
That’s the last points Boaz would score as Southside would add another Teague 73-yard touchdown run and a Nesmith 28-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Bryan.
Tristan Childers rushed for 103 yards for Boaz on 17 carries. Pierce completed 21 of 40 for 274 yards.
Boaz, which fell to 1-5, is open this week. Southside (5-1) travels to Leeds.
