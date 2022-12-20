DOUGLAS, Ala. — Joetta Hall got a call early Monday morning no mother ever wants to hear.
Her son, Brandon Culbert, called her for help when he discovered his home was on fire.
“God was watching over him last night,” she said of Culbert.
Hall lives three minutes away from Culbert’s rural Douglas home. The structure continue to smolder, smoke and burn Monday afternoon as Culbert worked to get his beagle dogs out of a pen in the back yard and to a safe location.
Hall said her grandchildren, ranging in age from 3 to 12 years old, were spending the weekend at their mother’s home and were not in harm’s way.
“All the stuff inside a home can be replaced,” she said. “You can’t replace the things his grandparents handed down to him. You can’t replace photographs. You can’t replace a life.
“We are grateful no one was hurt. The firefighters said the fire was already up in the attic when they arrived and if the children had been there, they most likely would’ve died.
“I’m blessed Brandon made it out alive and unhurt.”
The Culberts lost everything as the home was a total loss. No cause of the fire has been released yet. The fire remains under investigation.
Neighborhood Bridges and the American Red Cross reached out to assist the family with immediate needs. Hall said the children lost all clothing, toys and belongings, even their Christmas presents wrapped under the tree.
The Douglas Fire Department was joined by firefighters from Nixon Chapel and Pleasant Grove fire departments at the scene on Glassco Road at bout 1 a.m.
Crews were on scene at least four hours battling the blaze.
“The Douglas Fire Department is asking for donations for the family involved,” according to the department’s Facebook page. “We will put a large bin outside our fire department is anyone has any items for the family.”
Three male children in sixth and fourth grades and preschool need youth XL or 14-16 pants, youth L or 14 pants and 3T clothes. Shoe sizes needed include men’s 10 ½, men’s 8 and toddler 11. A female child in kindergarten needs size 5/6 and 11 ½ shoes.
The father needs size 34 jeans, men’s XL shirts and size 12 shoes.
Items may be dropped off at Marshall DeKalb Electric, Peoples Independent Bank or the Emporium South in Boaz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.